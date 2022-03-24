Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered to numerous snow showers are expected to develop Friday afternoon. Some of these snow showers may become snow squalls capable of even stronger wind gusts and significantly reduced visibilities for short periods. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&