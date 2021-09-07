Decluttering is a big topic in America right now. If you aren’t decluttering yourself, your parent or your child is doing it for you.
While decluttering, we must look inside containers not knowing what we will find. Some finds are delightful. Some are not. Often what we find is a forgotten surprise. Very seldom do we open a container and find everything in it all neat and tidy.
On Sunday, Aug. 29, at Hudson United Methodist Church we grappled with Mark 7, a gospel story that is like opening a box packed by someone else. Jesus was traveling from Nazareth to Jerusalem. Jesus had been trying to get the Pharisees to realize it is not what we eat that displeases God, but the hurtful thinking that comes out of our mouths.
“It’s from the inside, from the human heart, that evil thoughts come: sexual sins, thefts, murders, adultery, greed, evil actions, deceit, unrestrained immorality, envy, insults, arrogance, and foolishness. All these evil things come from the inside and contaminate a person in God’s sight.” (Mark 7:21-23, The Common English Bible)
In this age of decluttering as a national pastime, it is easy to get Jesus’ point if we imagine our souls as containers. No human can see what is in another human’s soul. We even miss what is hidden in our soul. God alone knows what is hidden in your spirit.
When you look in your soul with Christ, what do you find? What trash is packed in your soul as you travel through your life? It is easy to find a few of our own sins named in Jesus’ list of 12 sins.
None of us can judge anyone else because we all have trash in our own souls that will need to be unpacked out sooner or later.
Christ teaches us that while neither trash nor treasure will keep us from God’s love, how we hold on to both trash and treasure may keep us from fully knowing God’s love. Decluttering involves taking things out we no longer need. The treasures we keep should bless our living.
What is your soul’s treasure? What treasured values Christ has given you?
Jesus taught that to honor God what we say must match what we do. If we say we are followers of Christ, we must follow his example. If we say we love God, we must show our love by how we treat each other. If we say we believe Christ has forgiven us for our sins, we must also forgive each other. If we say Christ welcomes all, we must welcome all.
We who know our souls contain God’s great love must work with Christ to declutter our sin and keep the treasure of grace alive.
