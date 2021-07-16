Do you remember someone teaching you there are three things we should never talk about in public: money, religion, and politics? Whoever coined this phrase got at least one of the three wrong.
Imagine if the prophets of the Hebrew Scriptures had never spoken about religion. Imagine if Jesus’ disciples had never talked about religion. Imagine if whoever first shared their faith with you had never talked about religion. There would be nothing for us to worry that we should not talk about!
This past Easter we handed out books to people who came to church titled “I Heard God Laugh” by Matthew Kelly. In the book Kelly writes, “There are some fabulous moments in the life of Jesus when he directs people to do things that seem counterintuitive. One of my favorites is when he instructs some of the disciples to let down their nets in the deep water, promising a great catch. Peter points out, ‘We have worked hard all night and haven’t caught anything.’ (Luke 5:4-5)”
Notice the disciples were specifically told to lower their nets into deep water. It had to be a lot harder putting the nets down in deep water compared to the shallow water.
When I first became a priest, I served at a church in Superior on the shore of Lake Superior. There I learned to fish smelt. Smelt are a small fish that come into the shallows to spawn in the spring, and are fished with nets. Generally two people spread a net between them and walk out into the water as far as you can go without the water going over the top and into your waders. With the net taunt between you, you pull the net to shore. Pulling a net through deep water is hard. As you get closer to shore and into shallow water, it becomes easier.
But if you want to catch fish you need to get out into the deep water. Kelly instructs us, “This is why in the spiritual life we are continually invited into deeper places, even as the world seems to be luring us into ever-shallower experiences of life and each other.”
So where do we find the deep water in which to lower our net? One way is by sharing our faith with others. But the key here is to keep in mind why we share our faith. Often we think we are called to share our faith to win over converts. But think about great teachers. Truly great teachers teach so they themselves can learn more about a subject which they are passionate about. Likewise great coaches coach so they learn more about the game they are passionate about. Many times, sports announcers will say about a coach he or she is “a great student of the game.”
This is why Jesus sends out his disciples in pairs, instructing them to take nothing for the journey – so they can enter the deep waters of their own faith. One result is that others come to believe. Another is that they themselves grow in faith and deepen their spiritual insight. If they had gone out with the primary intention of raising more disciples, they would have failed miserably and actually returned with less faith themselves.
It may seem counterintuitive, but teachers and coaches become great only when they remain a student of the classroom or game and enter the deep waters of their profession. As disciples we enter the deep water when we share our faith with others, but only when we similarly remain a student of our faith.
When is the last time you stuck your big toe into deep water?
