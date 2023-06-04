Class of 2023, receive this blessing, curated from the wisdom of members and friends of First Presbyterian Church who have navigated the joys and sorrows of many ages and stages of life…
May you be blessed with enough.
May you be blessed with enough integrity and honor to be true to yourself; to know, accept, embrace and share joyfully your unique gifts and graces; and to receive and honor the unique gifts and graces of others and of creation.
May you be blessed with enough safe space and enough courageous space to give you room both to rest and to grow in due time. And may you learn when safe space is needed, and when courageous space is required.
May you be blessed with enough humility to realize that you will make mistakes and hurt others, even (and perhaps especially) when you are trying really hard not to do harm. May you be blessed with enough honesty to own up to your mistakes and how you have harmed others—whether intentionally or not. And may you be blessed with enough tenderness of the heart, to say sorry and navigate pathways of restoration following harm.
May you be blessed with enough restraint and mindfulness to know that “just because you can, doesn’t mean you should” and “you can’t go along with everything.” And may you be blessed with enough awareness, foresight, hindsight, and discernment to grow in your practice of speaking and acting when the situation demands it, and letting go and letting be when it is healthier to do so.
May you be blessed with enough curiosity to cultivate a lifetime of learning. May that curiosity nurture appreciation and celebration of the diversity, complexity, and interconnectedness of the world. And may that curiosity empower you to keep growing and changing as the world around you keeps growing and changing.
May you be blessed with enough openness and patience to receive new ideas and perspectives with an attitude of hope and an eye toward the good. May that include the practice of really listening to others—really hearing people out—before responding.
May you be blessed with enough groundedness to know that things won’t always go the way you desire.
At the same time, may you be blessed with enough perseverance to continue following your dreams and looking for ways to contribute to the good of the world.
May you be blessed with enough gratitude to know that you do not journey alone.
May you be blessed with enough love to treat yourself, others, and all of creation with kindness and compassion. May you be blessed with enough. May you know there is enough. May you know you are enough.
