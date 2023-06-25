This time of year, I love to spend time in the wonder and wildness of God’s creation, watching the intricacies of the world around us. This week I have been wondering at our pepper plant growing tiny peppers a little more each day, flowers beginning to peek out from the tomato plants, corn sprouting seemingly suddenly on the neighborhood farm.
It is so easy to keep busy, with always more things to be done, and not notice the amazing world around us – the bird calls between trees, the rabbit coming out for an evening meal, even the wild turkey walking through the yard in its unique turkey way.
I invite you this week to pause and admire God’s creation around you. Sit on your patio and watch the birds coming and going. Spend time near or on the water and observe the flow of the gentle waves. Walk through your neighborhood or a local park and watch the trees sway in the wind. And in doing so, watch and listen for the voice and presence of God.
God speaks love to each of us through these small moments around us if only we pause long enough to experience them.
