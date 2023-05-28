On Saturday, May 6, the people of St. Croix County in general and Glenwood City in particular lost a friend as deputy Katie Leising’s life was taken in the line of duty. Why do I use the word friend for a deceased law enforcement officer?
Jesus said, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” (John 15:13 NIV)
There are a number of people who work each day with the grim possibility of becoming such a friend, who put their life on the line day in, day out, year in, year out. Not only the deputies of the sheriff’s office, but the officers of Hudson, River Falls, New Richmond, the state patrol and others.
As a local pastor and volunteer chaplain for the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, we share in the grief of losing Katie. It is bewildering that in a rather routine interaction, someone fired upon Deputy Leising, taking her life. We shake our heads in disbelief, anger and a loss for words.
Biblically speaking, there are two key reasons we should value law enforcement. Their role is ordained by God for our good and they provide a deterrent from acts we might otherwise make in their absence. In other words, in kindness, God uses law enforcement for our welfare, and to protect us from one another.
We see both of these purposes in Romans 13:4 where the Apostle Paul said of those with authority over us, that they are “God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not bear the sword in vain. For he is the servant of God, an avenger who carries out God’s wrath on the wrongdoer.”
Law enforcement officers are God’s servants. They operate on God’s behalf in caring for us. How often have you thought of it that way? The presence of a squad car is a mobile station promoting righteousness-right treatment of each other. That is why we are to be subject to them (Romans 13:1). To resist them is to resist goodness and God.
Law enforcement officers also provide a deterrent, protecting us from one another. If we do wrong, we are to be afraid, because they have the authority to carry out “God’s wrath on the wrongdoer.” How many times have we changed our speed, stopped as the yellow was turning red, not because of our beautiful inner impulses, but because we saw a vehicle of mobile righteousness (a squad).
How many times have much more serious acts not been committed due to the legal consequences. We are not good enough, but God, in his kindness, provides
Law enforcement officers so we might avoid his wrath demonstrated through the state. Without them, lawlessness would result. With them, we can live peacefully.
Please pray for those who serve in the area, that they will do so with honor and for the common good. Please show them the honor they are due as they seek our welfare, even when it’s uncomfortable.
