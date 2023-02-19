I imagine many reading this article have shared in my shock having watched the video released showing the treatment of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers. To watch the video is to be disappointed at so many levels.
I am pro-law enforcement. I deeply appreciate what they offer in keeping our culture in check. I would say that if all Americans knew that there would be a 10-day timeframe with no legal consequences for our actions, things would likely change deeply, quickly.
We need law enforcement to protect us from one another.
We should not, however, need to be protected from law enforcement. Force may be needed to subdue and safely transport a suspect but what transpired on that interaction was an apparent abuse of authority.
Entrusted with the power to apprehend, they were never granted authority to mistreat a 29-year-old image bearer. May the system treat those involved justly.
The forerunner of Jesus, John the Baptist, was asked by occupying soldiers what they should do in order to turn from unrighteousness. He said “Do not extort money from anyone by threats or by false accusation, and be content with your wages.” In other words, these “law enforcement officers” were not to abuse their authority, but stay within the powers granted them.
The five Memphis officers evidently operated differently, and it cost a man his life.
What does this have to do with the upcoming school board elections?
Like the Memphis five, those who get through the Feb. 21 primary and April 4 elections will be granted authority by the voters. They will be entrusted with authority to shape the district that shapes the students, staff and faculty that will certainly impact the trajectory and tone of Hudson education.
The question before the electorate will be “how will they use their authority?” Will they wield their power for the good of students, their parents and staff; or pursue a different path?
The character and knowledge gained in the schools will make their way into the families, workplaces and social interactions of Hudson. My hope is that those seeking these honorable positions of public service would reflect the way of Jesus who “came not be served, but to serve...”
The one who had all authority used it not for self but others. He gave of himself that others may find their way in this life and for the life to come.
That’s why I call him savior. I long for elected officials to use their authority for others. May I do the same in the spheres entrusted to me.
I would encourage all voters to inform themselves and vote for candidates who will use their authority for the good of their neighbors.
Hudson needs servant leaders.
