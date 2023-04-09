By now the end caps at Target have signaled that a major holiday has arrived –one that includes bunnies, eggs and candy. Beyond the consumer version, we have entered into what we call Holy Week in the church. This is the week when we find crowds cheering Jesus into Jerusalem one Sunday, only to nail him to a cross five days later. Of course, that’s not the end of the story. It finishes with an empty tomb.
For pastors, this is one of the two “biggies” in our calendar year. It jostles our hopes that people who aren’t Christians or don’t usually go to church will give it a try because it’s Easter (or Christmas). Churches up the invite, up the action inside the doors and make sure it’s all top notch. After all, King Jesus rises from the grave and that is a big deal. As an insider to all of this, I guess I find myself wishing for something different. I wish that instead of all the fanfare, a compelling experience of Jesus in our neighborhoods would be recognizable enough to make Easter invitations unnecessary. In my mind, church is not the goal for Easter Sunday.
Encountering Jesus is.
In his recent book, “When Everything’s on Fire,” Brian Zahnd suggests that it is really important to distinguish between three separate entities: Jesus Christ, the church and Christianity.
Sometimes we conflate these three as one thing without thinking about it. Maybe you’ve encountered Christians. Maybe you’ve even been to a church. But you have yet to encounter Jesus. How do you know if that’s happened? Trust me – when divine love swallows your soul, wounds, warts and all - you’ll know.
Listen, when that stone was rolled away from the tomb on Easter morning, it was not the religion of Christianity that crawled out – Jesus did. It was not the church that emerged – Jesus did. Christianity and the church came later, but only because Jesus, and Jesus alone, emerged from that tomb first. Which is why emphasizing an invitation to church on Easter Sunday might be misplaced.
I’d also say that if pastors cooperate with the Holy Spirit, every sermon should proclaim this Jesus to you in a way that reveals him to you. But that’s not always the case. Sometimes you have to hunt for these kinds of pastors like a kid looking for an Easter egg.
If you have experienced churches or Christians and have yet to meet Jesus, don’t be dismayed. Churches or other Christians may help reveal Jesus to you, but make no mistake about it. They are not Jesus. This Easter, maybe you’ll find some eggs. Maybe you’ll find some friends, or Christians to spend time with. Maybe you’ll even find a church. But whatever you do, find the one who emerged from the tomb. His name is Jesus. Just look for him.
“God did this so that they would seek him and perhaps reach out for him and find him, though he is not far from any one of us.” Acts 17:27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.