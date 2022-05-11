In partnership with This Old Horse, River Valley Riders will be expanding services with a new location in New Richmond starting in June.
River Valley Riders is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with special needs by providing equine-assisted services.
Volunteers are needed for this new location to be a part of a supportive community where people with disabilities connect with horses and experience life-changing benefits. The volunteers will work directly with the instructor staff, providing assistance during therapeutic horseback riding lessons. Serving from the heart, volunteers are readily rewarded by the smiles and accomplishments of their riders. Evening volunteer opportunities are available.
Volunteer training will be offered in June and volunteer opportunities will continue into November. Trained to become side walkers and horse leaders, each member of the volunteer team has a specific responsibility. Experience with horses or people with disabilities is not required. It is important to call 651-439-2558 or email info@rivervalleyriders.org for more information and to RSVP.
