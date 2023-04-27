Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Le Sueur and Sibley Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Carver and Sibley Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Scott and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Blue Earth and Brown Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui Parle and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Dakota, Washington and Pierce Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and Pierce Counties. .Daily light rain chances are expected for most of the region through the end of the week. However, forecast precipitation amounts are currently not significant enough to cause significant rises of area rivers. Rivers have mostly crested across the area and will continue to gradually fall through next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 682.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 815 PM CDT Thursday was 683.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 682.8 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 682.5 feet on 06/28/1993. &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 18.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 830 PM CDT Thursday was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.5 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa... Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon, Crawford and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Crawford, Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and Trempealeau Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and Pepin Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 915 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and Camp Lakeview Road is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Thursday was 18.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 16.6 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.6 feet on 05/01/1975. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Red Wing Milling Company may experience basement flooding and begin pumping. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 815 PM CDT Thursday was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.2 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.4 feet on 04/17/1951. &&