As alumni of the Phipps Children’s Theater, Chris Adams and Erin Maher are back together, working on the “Addams Family Musical.”

Though this is his “first show back from the world shutting down… it’s just like riding a bike,” Adams said.

Originally from Oakdale, Minnesota, Adams has been involved with the Phipps since 2009. He and many of the 20 high school students in this production are a great example of the reach of the Phipps.

Some of the students in the production hail from Oakdale, Woodbury, Ellsworth and New Richmond. Of course, you’ll find a few Hudson students mixed in as well.

Adams worked with the cast as the choreographer of the “Addams Family” when he wasn't working his day job as a professional pilates instructor.

One of his favorite numbers to work on, and one that came together quite well, he said, is “Just Around the Corner,” Morticia Addams’ (played by Amelia Blasing) main number. It will be one of the scenes for the audience to watch for.

If you go to "The Addams Family" What: “The Addams Family the Musical.” When: Friday, March 11, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March12, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Sunday, March 13, at 2 p.m. Where: The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St. Hudson, Wisconsin, 54016. Cost: $15-$30. Runtime: Approximately 70 minutes with no intermission. To know: For audiences ages 5 and up; strobe lights and chemical fog will be used in this production. Website: thephipps.org/. Ticket office: 715-386-8409.

The production is special to Adam for a few reasons.

When he was a senior in high school, the original broadway soundtrack, starring Bebe Neuwirth and Nathan Lane, for the “Addams Family” came out. It was something he listened to and enjoyed. Now, he’s choreographing a production of the musical.

He also is reunited with Maher, except this time as production staff as opposed to cast.

Two of the shows Adams and Maher did as students, they did together; “Charlotte's Web” and “Willy Wonka.”

Maher, choir director at Hudson Middle School, is the music director for the Children’s Theater production.

Growing up in Hudson, Maher started taking classes at the Phipps in early elementary school, participating in productions all through middle and high school.

“I often joked to friends in high school that the Phipps was my second home,” she said.

The production is also special to Maher in these many ways, including being able to work with former students.

“I love seeing how much they have grown both musically and personally after they leave middle school,” she said.

At the beginning of rehearsals in January, they were unsure they’d be able to have a show due to the state of the pandemic.

But the cast and crew has made it through two weekends of performances and is ready for the final go around of “The Addams Family the Musical.”