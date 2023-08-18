This year's Pepper Fest kicked off with an introduction of the 2023 Pepper Fest Royalty and Queen candidates at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18.
King Scott Hendrix; Queen Ava Prissel; and Princesses Ava Edin, Josie Hedin and Adeline Mitchell welcomed the crowd to the 2023 Pepper Fest, a celebration of the village of North Hudson. Of the 13 candidates, three princesses and one queen will be crowned on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m.
Each year, the royalty travels to communities in Minnesota and Wisconsin to represent the North Hudson as goodwill ambassadors, attending about 20 parades and other local events. Members of the royalty may earn a $500 scholarship after their first semester in college, as well.
Here are the 2024 Pepper Fest Queen candidates:
Kathryn Phillips, sponsored by Anchor Insurance.
Macy Zimmer, sponsored by SF Insurance Group.
Kaitlyn Sanders, sponsored by Purple Tree.
Evelyn Bakken, sponsored by Angel’s Pet World.
Emelia Tigan, sponsored by YMCA of Hudson and Camp St. Croix.
Evelyn Elwood, sponsored by Hudson Food Walk.
Carly Brown, sponsored by Joe to Go Organic.
Ellie Bower, sponsored by Pedro’s del Este.
Lillian Benzer, sponsored by Urban Olive & Vine.
Ceci Schley, sponsored by Village Inn.
Lily Turnquist, sponsored by Turnquist Construction.
Erica Sippel, sponsored by Bee Healthy Chiropractic.
Genevieve Ellefson, sponsored by Guv’s Place.
After answering each candidate answered an impromptu question from the previous royalty, the thirteen Pepper Fest Queen candidates performed a short song and dance routine for the audience.
The introduction of the royalty was followed by a beer and wine tasting and live music by Gen X Jukebox.
