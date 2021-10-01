The YMCA of Hudson celebrated its 25th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 18, serving hot dogs, prize drawings, fun and frisbees.
Community board members were joined in the fun by the Hudson Fire Department and Lakeview Medical EMS team who raised the flag, marking their important milestone.
The YMCA promotes youth development, healthy communities and social responsibility. To find out about programs, call (715) 386-1616.
