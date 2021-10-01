YMCA Hudson 1
Community board members, Shelly DeStasio, Jamie Cortese, Michael Waterman, Kerry Reis, Stacey Peterson, August Boury, Tom Zeuli, YMCA Director Chris Kost, Tessa Boury, Ladd Sonnenberg, Chris Wood and staff member Amanda Kasay. Submitted photo

The YMCA of Hudson celebrated its 25th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 18, serving hot dogs, prize drawings, fun and frisbees.   

Community board members were joined in the fun by the Hudson Fire Department and Lakeview Medical EMS team who raised the flag, marking their important milestone. 

The YMCA promotes youth development, healthy communities and social responsibility. To find out about programs, call (715) 386-1616.

