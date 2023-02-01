Charming 3 BD/3BA craftsman style home on nearly 3 acres just outside of Hudson. The warmth of Hickory floors fill the main level of this home. Tasteful finishes throughout are both stylish and timeless. Cheery kitchen w/Cambria countertops/large center island/stainless steel appliances. Informal dining at the island and the cozy booth. Plenty of space for formal dining or a large holiday gathering as well. Cozy peninsula fireplace pulls the living areas together with warmth and ambience. The upper level of the home is spacious and inviting. The 24x13 bonus room will be perfect for any number of uses--media room/game room/craft area/ home office/study area/exercise space/guest room and more! Stunning master suite w/ gas fp/gorgeous updated master bath w/soaking tub/walkin tiled shower/dual sinks. Second bath on upper is also updated/two more large bedrooms. LL is unfinished and waiting for your finishing touches.
- Asking price: $625,000
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square feet: 3
- Acres: 2.5
- Year built: 2003
