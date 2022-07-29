With back-to-school right around the corner, we as parents and caretakers can teach our children the importance of taking care of their minds and bodies.
By bringing our kids to their health care provider annually for their well-child visits we not only learn about how they're doing but instill the importance of regular medical visits outside of seeing a doctor for an illness, healthful living, and caring about their own well-being.
Pediatrician Dr. Sarah Burke, with Hudson Physicians, explains the benefits of well-child checks for both the patient and their parents.
“As babies and toddlers, parents are used to bringing their kiddos multiple times throughout the year for well-child checks to ensure the healthy development of not only their physical health but assessing cognitive and social skills,” Burke said.
At a certain age, kids only need to come in annually to see us for their regular well-child checks but all the benefits of these comprehensive health evaluations expand further into their progression through school.
When your school-aged child comes in for their well-child visit we are looking for those developmental milestones while talking with them about how they’re feeling and doing in school, addressing life changes and stressors, and assessing mental health, as well as, their physical health,” Burke said.
Many of us can relate to the fact that as our children get older there may be more topics they feel less comfortable talking with a parent about. Openly discussing puberty and bodily changes can feel embarrassing to share with someone you know so personally but are ideal topics to discuss with a trained professional whom you don’t live with.
But puberty isn’t the only thing showing up on providers’ radar as a tricky topic; now more than ever providers are working with youth in regards to mental health struggles.
“Well-child checks are an opportunity for us to engage with our young patients regarding common mental health concerns like anxiety, depression, and even bullying at school,” Burke said. “We can be a safe outlet for kids and teens helping them navigate their feelings and experiences. But the more we opened that communication line the more we saw the need for additional resources.”
A few years ago, Hudson Physicians created a specialty team consisting of a psychologist, a pediatric physician’s assistant, and a primary care pediatrician with a special passion and expertise in the topic area to take these conversations further past initial assessments.
“We feel so grateful to have such an amazing resource here at Hudson Physicians for the youth in our community and I know parents appreciate their child’s health is recognized as a priority,” Burke said.
Children’s overall health is No. 1 on our list so put scheduling their annual well-child visit on the top of your to-do list, today.
Call Hudson Physicians and mark your calendars at 715-531-6800.
