On Jan. 5 Associated Eye Care will move into their new location at the Hudson Medical Center. Located on Hillcrest Drive, Associated Eye Care will share the three story building with other businesses.
“We’re excited, that’s the word I would use,” Dr. Gary Schwartz said. “Our current space is small and this will provide a lot more opportunities.”
The move will bring Associated Eye Care into the Hudson area. Schwartz said optometrists will have more rooms to see patients. Having more rooms allows the operation to run smoothly.
Schwartz said advanced technology will allow Associated Eye Care to expand current services such as cataracts, contact lens care and pediatric eye care.
Sharing a building will allow Associated Eye Care to work with other businesses. Schwartz said working closely with other groups will make it easier for everyone. One of those businesses is Hudson Physicians.
Schwartz said most Hudson residents get their medical services from the Hudson Medical Center. He added working in the same building will bring value to both businesses and patients.
“The most important thing about the new space is that it allows us to foster relationships with Hudson Physicians. Patients will get to see a benefit too,” Schwartz said.
Even though Associated Eye Care is moving into a new building, their quality and service will remain high.
“It’s the same stuff we are doing in Minnesota as we are doing in Wisconsin. Everything we are doing here we are doing over there,” Schwartz said.
