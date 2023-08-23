Expanding their cardiology team to include more than 25 specialists across the St. Croix Valley, HealthPartners is bringing heart care closer to home for patients. Cardiologists from Regions Hospital in St. Paul – one of the top ranked heart centers in the country – care for patients at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Hudson Hospital & Clinic, Westfields Hospital & Clinic in New Richmond and Amery Hospital & Clinic.
“I think the primary thing is convenience. A lot of people, especially in the St. Croix Valley and in more rural areas like to avoid coming to the city if they can,” says Dr. Joseph Browning, cardiologist and HealthPartners medical director of cardiology in the St. Croix Valley. “This way, we come out to our patients and provide the same sort of services we have at Regions in their own community.”
Average wait time to see a cardiologist is 2 - 3 weeks, but HealthPartners also offers urgent visits within 48 hours. “Being able to give people the answer to their problems and developing a plan within 48 hours can provide reassurance and take a load off their mind. Oftentimes, we will have better outcomes,” Dr. Browning says.
With the recent growth of the cardiology team, HealthPartners has expanded diagnostic and treatment services including ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, heart rhythm monitoring services, calcium scoring and echocardiography.
More advanced diagnostic tests can be done at Lakeview Hospital’s new cardiac catheterization lab, which opened in September 2022. Cardiac catheterization is one of the most common cardiac procedures, with more than a million carried out in the U.S. every year. It can help diagnose and treat a variety of heart health issues.
Lakeview also plans to begin offering cardiac electrophysiology services in early 2024.
“We’re working on expanding our imaging at Westfields to include CT scanning so that we can perform CT coronary angiograms,” Dr. Browning says. “We’re always looking to expand services at all our locations, so we can provide the same high-quality care closer to home for more people.”
Around 75% of patients’ heart health concerns can be addressed at one of HealthPartners western Wisconsin sites. If more advanced procedures are necessary, patients will be guided to Lakeview or Regions for follow-up care.
HealthPartners locations in Stillwater and western Wisconsin also offer outpatient and inpatient cardiac rehabilitation for patients who have had a heart attack or been hospitalized for heart failure. “It’s basically physical therapy for the heart,” Dr. Browning says. “Cardiac rehab is a huge benefit, and we’re very fortunate to offer it in relatively smaller communities.”
During these rehab programs, which are typically 36 sessions, patients work with a therapist who guides them through increasing exercise. Their vitals are monitored before, during and after the sessions.
Data shows that patients who add cardiac rehabilitation to their treatment plan are often less likely to return to the hospital, have better outcomes and live longer. With HealthPartners comprehensive heart care services, patients can get diagnosed at their local hospital and clinic, get surgery at a nearby, award-winning heart center, and then return to their local clinic for rehabilitation.
When should you seek care?
Symptoms of heart disease may differ from person to person. People with heart disease may experience shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, palpitations and fainting. If you are experiencing any unusual symptoms that you are concerned about, schedule an appointment with your primary care doctor. If the help of a specialist is needed, your primary care doctor will refer you to a heart care expert.
To schedule a primary care appointment with a local HealthPartners clinic, visit healthpartners.com/care/everyday/primary-care. To schedule an appointment with a cardiologist, visit healthpartners.com/care/specialty/cardiology.
HealthPartners is a part of The Star Observer’s Preferred Business Sponsor program.
