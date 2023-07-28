While school may be the last thing your child wants to think about, now is the perfect time to schedule back-to-school exams. Annual well-child visits and sports physicals help ensure kids are safe, happy and healthy as they load up their backpacks for another school year.
Hudson Hospital & Clinic and Westfields Hospital & Clinic – which are both part of the HeatlhPartners care system – provide thorough check-ups so your child is prepared for another year of learning, growing and playing.
Annual well-child visits:
Even if your child seems healthy, it’s important to schedule annual well-child visits so doctors can track their growth and development. Dr. Ositadinma Anene, family medicine physician at Hudson Hospital & Clinic, has a lot of experience in this area.
“It’s not just a matter of coming in to check your vitals or immunization status,” Dr. Anene says. ”We’re also checking weight and height… that helps us determine whether the child is doing well and growing as they should be. It’s an all-encompassing visit.”
These appointments also serve as an opportunity to identify if a child is facing any mental health challenges, such as social anxiety or depression. Confidentiality laws ensure kids and adolescents have an opportunity to share information and ask questions about certain topics they might not be comfortable discussing in front of their parents.
“As health care providers, it’s our responsibility to make sure children grow up to be healthy and productive adults,” Dr. Anene says. ”One of the ways we do this is by providing exams, making sure immunizations are up to date and providing a place where kids feel free to express themselves without any judgment.”
Sports physicals
To participate in school-sponsored sports, a sports physical is typically required once every two years. These exams aren’t as comprehensive as well-child visits, so if your child is planning to participate in sports, it’s important to schedule both exams.
According to Brian Lease, rehab manager and physical therapist at Westfields Hospital & Clinic, sports physicals begin with height, weight and blood pressure readings, and the health care team reviews a questionnaire that the patient fills out ahead of time.
“The student-athlete will have both a medical screen to make sure the heart and lungs are working appropriately,” Lease says, “followed by a quick musculoskeletal screen to make sure their muscles and joints are ready for the rigors of their activities.”
Before your child’s sports physical, it’s important to complete all necessary forms on the HeathPartners website. Encourage your child to wear loose-fitting clothing to the appointment and bring a copy of their immunization records.
Scheduling appointments:
Schedule at Hudson Hospital & Clinic by calling 715-531-6700 or visiting healthpartners.com/care/hospitals/hudson.
Schedule at Westfields Hospital & Clinic in New Richmond by calling 715-243-2893 or visiting healthpartners.com/care/hospitals/westfields.
