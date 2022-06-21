Construction of St. Croix County’s first ambulatory surgery center is underway.
Located in the new Hudson Medical Center occupying 23,000 square feet on the third floor will be the Valley Surgery Center, a state-of-the-art surgery center, operating through a partnership between Hudson Physicians and Associated Eye Care.
Four operating rooms and three procedure rooms will be capable of handling over 10,000 surgical cases a year once fully operational.
A number of medical specialties will provide surgical services at the new center, including but not limited to, gynecology, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, podiatry, orthopedics, oncology, otolaryngology and general surgery.
Two recovery rooms inside the center are equipped to handle overnight stays if patients need additional recovery time, but most patients are expected to be in and out on the same day.
“The immediate, obvious advantage is convenience and flexibility with scheduling,” said Dr. Jonathan Susa, Hudson Physicians shareholder and OB-GYN care and surgical provider.
Susa is one of a number of surgeons who will provide surgical care in the new Valley Surgery Center. Tubal ligation and cyst removal are some of the operations that can be done at the Hudson Physicians center.
Currently, nearly all surgeries Susa performs are at Hudson Hospital.
“We have a great relationship with Hudson Hospital,” he said. “We want to continue that.”
More complex OB-GYN surgeries, like cesarean sections, will require a hospital setting and will continue to be done at Hudson Hospital.
Moving surgeries to the new Hudson Physicians Medical Center will help increase the amount of care provided in the community of Hudson.
“We want to fill a need in the community,” said Dr. Gary Schwartz, Associated Eye Care president and ophthalmologist.
There are various advantages to the new facility, including increasing the amount of care accessible and timeliness of that care.
“The Valley Surgery Center is going to be a great asset to the community providing high quality, convenient surgical care and at a lower cost,” Hudson Physicians CEO Matt Brandt said.
Ambulatory surgery centers don’t have all the operating expenses of a hospital. Brandt estimates over $5 million in health care savings will be realized from moving surgeries currently done in hospitals to a stand-alone outpatient setting.
“This is not a rip on hospitals. They have an important role to play in the community as well, providing major trauma and inpatient care,” he said. “We will continue to support Hudson and Baldwin hospitals.”
Valley Surgery Center will start hiring staff this fall and is expected to be open in April 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.