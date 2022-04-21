In 1979, Dr. Robert Stoy joined a group of three other young physicians practicing in Hudson – a time when in order to get a pizza, you had to go to North Hudson, he said.
Robert Stoy, Vicki Mayer, Terry Domino and Steve Lindahl made up the St. Croix Valley Clinic.
This small group practiced on Third and Vine. Now, they’ve grown so much, they’ve started building a new, $50 million center on 16 acres of land, with 160,000 square feet of clinic space.
17 doctors now own Hudson Physicians. Stoy is still one of them.
Stoy has been an active part of the Hudson community since he established a home here 43 years ago.
Having raised four children, he and his wife, Connie, have had ample opportunities to get to know the community and contribute to it in various ways, including fundraising for the Phipps Center for the Arts, participating in youth sports and being active with their church and schools.
Stoy started his career doing it all. He visited the county jail to provide care, he advised patients on various concerns and delivered around 1,000 babies. Delivering babies is something he no longer has to do, as Hudson Physicians now has specialists who provide infant and maternal care.
However, some of those babies have grown up to work at the clinic, Stoy said.
Among all of these accomplishments, Stoy has been witness to a changing field. About 10 years ago, medical records were digitized, putting physical paperwork in the past. This was for better or worse, Stoy admitted.
Computers don’t always hold up their end of the bargain. We’ve all faced technological challenges.
Despite challenges and changes, over the years “my friends have become my patients and my patients have become my friends,” Stoy said.
With the new campus opening in 2023, the care options Stoy and his colleagues can provide will expand, multiplying the network of “friends” the physicians can see.
Beginning his career with four physicians under the age of 36, Stoy is now one of 40 providers with Hudson Physicians who have partnerships with other specialty providers, making sure patients receive the consults and care they need.
“What makes my job so enjoyable and so rewarding is the great staff here as well as wonderful patients,” Stoy said. “Everyone has their own unique story.”
