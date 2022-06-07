General surgery used to mean doing it all – from neurosurgery to cardiovascular to ears, nose, throat and beyond.
Today, the scope of general surgery has changed. A significant amount of what the general surgeons of Hudson Physicians do happens in the chest, the abdomen and everywhere in between.
Gallbladders, appendix, thyroids and colons are just a few of the areas doctors Ranjit Singh, Michael Schneider and Michael Koeplin are expertly trained to provide surgical care for.
“You don’t need to do everything,” Schneider said. With the surgeons at Hudson Physicians, each can hone in on a specialization.
One of Singh’s specialties within the general surgery practice is a treatment that helps people improve dependence on daily acid reflux medication.
Schneider specializes in minimally invasive surgeries, especially of the veins.
Some of Koeplin’s specialties include breast, endocrine (a system made up of glands and organs that regulate hormones) and hernia (when an organ or tissue bulges through a weak area of muscle) surgery.
All three surgeons grew up in the Midwest and have made their way to practice in the Hudson area.
In 2016, Singh began practicing with Hudson Physicians and was the initial general surgeon at the time.
He was followed by Schneider, who joined Hudson Physicians in March 2021.
“The joy of being a general surgeon is you get to do something a little different everyday,” Schneider said.
Koeplin echoed this when asked why he chose general surgery as his practice. He gets to practice a wide variety of surgeries and has been doing so with Hudson Physicians part-time since 2016, coming on full-time in December 2021.
The surgical experience at Hudson Physicians will change as the group moves into its new facility in Hudson.
“The goal is first to keep the patient in the community,” Koeplin said.
Surgical procedures with Hudson Physicians have primarily been performed at Hudson Hospital and Western Wisconsin Health.
The new Hudson Medical Center’s ambulatory surgery center will offer outpatient surgeries.
Hudson Physicians will continue to provide procedures like colonoscopies, hernia and vein surgery, that require fewer overnights after surgery. Now, they’ll be able to do so in their own facility.
Singh, Schneider and Koeplin, aim to provide excellent and up-to-date care with the safest, most comfortable experience for the patient, all as close to home as possible.
