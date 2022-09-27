Hudson Physicians has an exciting year ahead with a brand new building, location and even expanded services. Dr. David Wicklund from Minneapolis Radiology is excited to announce that in a joint effort among these two organizations and Twin Cities Orthopedics, a brand new Imaging provider, Hudson Imaging, will come to fruition in January.
“Hudson Imaging will start seeing patients as soon as the new medical center is up and running. We are all looking forward to having so many specialties and services under one new beautiful roof,” Wicklund said.
With almost 18 years in imaging, Wicklund has seen much growth throughout the industry; from technology improvements, expanded accessibility and affordability, increased clarity and the overall need for imaging for proper diagnostics.
And what better way to find out what’s going on inside than to use ever-growing technologies to capture it?
Wicklund not only has a passion for his patients but for the world of innovation.
“As a son of an ophthalmologist my siblings and I grew up in hospitals, so when it came time to figure out what it was I wanted to do for a career I already knew it would be in the medical field. One thing I love about radiology is that it is heavily connected to cutting-edge technologies. Working within a specialty that has such a pulse on innovation and, even more specifically, amongst a team that is always researching and finding new advancements intrigues me. Witnessing the enhancements – some of those being overall image quality but also lessening the amount of radiation patients are exposed to – is extremely hopeful for the community members we care for. These days, we are able to generate really high-quality images with a fraction of the dose of radiation that once was 15 to 20 years ago.”
Wicklund continued to share that with more accessibility, for instance through freestanding imaging centers like Hudson Imaging, there can be multiple different modalities available to accommodate growing patient populations.
“The ability to get scanned and diagnosed more quickly leads to a faster pathway back to improved health. Our patient care model for the new Hudson Imaging center is to have a radiologist on-site every day during the week. This way there are always boots on the ground to answer questions or concerns from patients, technologists, or one of the referring physicians. We truly pride ourselves in personalized service and accessibility to Doctors is one of the best ways to continue offering top-of-the-line patient care.”
In a brand new, state-of-the-art building, Dr. David Wicklund with Hudson Imaging is excited to open its doors and get to work for you – the patients. Stay tuned for more details to come about the new Hudson Medical Center and all it has to offer our community.
