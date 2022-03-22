Emergency room visits are costly.
According to UnitedHealthCare, the average cost of an emergency room visit in Wisconsin is almost $1,500.
At Hudson Physicians, 403 Stageline Road, the cost for an urgent care visit, on average, is just over $200, according to Dr. Keith Bratulich, medical director of the Hudson Physicians urgent care.
During a health crisis, one may struggle to determine whether to go to an urgent care or emergency room.
A simple guide, according to Matt Brandt, CEO of Hudson Physicians, is that if you can drive yourself, then go to urgent care.
“An injury or illness serious enough to go to the emergency room usually requires ambulance transport or someone else to drive you,” he said.
In 2021, 47,000 patients were cared for at the Hudson Physicians urgent care, resulting in it growing to be the largest urgent care center in the east metropolitan.
“The pandemic fueled the need for us to think differently about how we operate our urgent care, what started as more of an extension of normal clinic hours turned into a large department with its own dedicated professional team,” Brandt said.
Providing care at these rates, Hudson Physicians has expanded its hours to include holidays. It is open 365 days a year, run by a staff of physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.
With the support of the primary and specialty care doctors at Hudson Physicians, the urgent care can offer a wide scope of services, including sinus infections, earaches, sprains, or cuts to more complex injuries like broken bones, abdominal pain, sports injuries or kidney stones.
If a patient presents with a complex injury, an urgent care provider can connect with a specialty team or an outside partner, like Twin Cities Orthopedics, for well-rounded care.
All of the current care options will only expand with the opening of the Hudson Medical Center, including the urgent care services.
“The advantage for patients is we are able to provide high quality care for an illness or injury that is serious, but not an emergency, in a faster more cost-effective manner than an emergency room visit,” Brandt said.
