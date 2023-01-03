Our economy is in the midst of the most uncertain period since the last recession in 2008. In an uncertain economy, many are seeking a much-needed sense of stability. A sharp contrast to the “Great Resignation,” which saw rising numbers of employees voluntarily leaving jobs for a variety of reasons, turbulent times bring a desire for reliable employment – steady income from a stable company that offers room for professional growth.
Gil de las Alas is the chief human resources officer at Uline, a leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials. He explains the recruitment and employment outlook in 2023 has shifted as employees are more thoughtful when it comes to making risky, yet significant career decisions.
“We are experiencing a reset of expectations in the labor market,” de las Alas said. “Prospective candidates are placing high importance on factors beyond compensation, such as company stability, professional growth and quality of management.”
For those considering a career transition or ready to start the job hunt in the New Year, knowing what you want from an employer is key. At the end of an interview, take the opportunity to evaluate whether an organization is the right fit for you by asking these three, thoughtful questions:
What is the business’ outlook for the next year? In other words, is business stable, growing or facing challenges?
How long has my manager been with the company? What is their leadership style?
What opportunities are available for my personal and professional growth that will help me advance within the company?
Asking these questions will help determine how reliable and beneficial an employer will be to you in the long term.
While it’s important to gauge how an employer aligns with your wants and needs, remember to enter an interview by putting your best foot forward and demonstrating critical skills that make you stand out among other candidates.
In fact, de las Alas says candidates who display a strong work ethic, a passion for serving customers with a high degree of accuracy, as well as effective written and verbal communication skills are more likely to be hired by growing companies like Uline.
With more than 300 employees at its Hudson branch, Uline is a leading employer in the Hudson area and attracts well-qualified candidates to fill open positions. As a result, the distribution giant knows what great employees look like – and knows how to keep them, too.
Uline has high retention and prioritizes internal promotion for employee advancement. In fact, Uline filled 80 percent of its supervisory or leadership team positions internally in 2021, and has a 58 percent internal fill rate across the company.
Setting itself apart, Uline avoided the “Great Resignation,” maintaining a steady, high retention rate of 85 percent, on par with its pre-pandemic statistics. Contributing to its high retention rates, Uline remains committed to its employees by offering industry-leading health and wellness benefits, fantastic on-site perks, as well as training and career planning opportunities for employees at all levels to advance their career with the company. In 2023,
Uline intends to reinvest in its workforce and technology to meet customer needs – efforts that were paused during the hiring blitz brought on by pandemic-era business growth.
If you’re looking for a career change and new opportunities in the new year, Uline’s Hudson branch is hiring candidates for warehouse, customer service and sales positions. Interested applicants can visit uline.jobs/hudson for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.