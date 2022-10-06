A recent study from Harvard Business School found that when looking for a job, the top two most important factors to workers are job security and stable and predictable pay.
Over the past 18 months, the Great Resignation gave job seekers the power to be more selective with employment opportunities, but now two in five Americans are worried about losing their jobs as the economic outlook changes.
During these uncertain times, the value of a stable employer with a proven track record of growth cannot be overlooked.
As a privately held company, distribution giant Uline focuses on long-term success and growth instead of short-term profit that drives so many public companies. By investing in growth across its business – both in its infrastructure and its workforce – Uline has seen double-digit growth consecutively for the past five years.
With growing demand, Uline is expanding its geographic footprint, building new warehouses and distribution centers across the United States to better serve its customers. To support that growth Uline increased its workforce by 16 percent in 2021, hiring more than 2,000 employees across its 12 North American locations.
Even with more than 8,500 employees companywide, Uline is seeking to fill hundreds of warehouse, customer service, sales and corporate positions.
For Uline, stability of its business and workforce go hand-in-hand. In fact, Uline proudly shares exceptional employee retention numbers with a five-year average tenure among warehouse and customer service workers.
The stable workforce at Uline hinges on two important factors: competitive, predictable pay and a range of industry-leading benefits. Uline offers its employees complete insurance coverage, flexible spending accounts and wellness programs, as well as generous PTO.
The family-owned company gives all its employees a generous year-end profit-sharing bonus to share the business’s success. That’s on top of annual performance and sales goal reward opportunities and a scholarship program for children of employees.
In a time of economic uncertainty, Uline offers competitive wages and industry-leading benefits to its employees, empowering them to support themselves and their families with a level of reassurance as a part of a secure, well-managed and growing company. Learn more about job opportunities at Uline by visiting uline.jobs/hudson.
