As we head into winter it’s time to prepare for severe weather. Severe weather can bring hail.
Hudson and surrounding communities have seen what extreme hail can do to cars and houses.
On September 20, a widespread storm hurled 1¾- to 2-inch hail at Hudson. The hail – about the size of golf balls – shattered windshields and pock-marked vehicles.
Not as evident is the damage the storm caused to roofs in the area.
Due to recent storms, lots of homes and businesses may have been affected by hail damage.
That is where JTR Roofing can help. The company has been working in the western Wisconsin area to help people with their exterior building damage.
JTR Roofing is family owned and operated. The company has been repairing roofs with hail damage in the Twin Cities since 1992. They have been serving the western Wisconsin area for over 20 years.
Roofs repaired by JTR are known for their longevity, setting them apart from other roofing companies.
One thing that makes JTR Roofing special is the approach the company takes. Owner Dan Strohkirch said the company does not seek out damaged roofs. Their customers call them.
The most common places to find hail damage are roofs, siding and windows, Strohkirch said.
If you suffered from hail damage, JTR has professions that can help. Before contacting JTR you should first assess the damage.
Assessing damage can be done by taking photographs. This makes it easier to file a claim with your home insurance company.
The next step is looking for a contractor. This is where JTR Roofing comes in.
JTR Roofing provides a free estimate. To get an estimate you can call (651) 777-7394 or fill out an online form.
JTR Roofing works on repairs to complete replacements of areas affected by hail damage.
Once JTR gets to work, you can relax knowing you hired a local roofing contractor. By supporting JTR, you’re supporting local business.
JTR Roofing is established in the western Wisconsin area. They have a reputation as one of the best roofing companies around. They provide quality work and customer satisfaction.
As more hail-producing storms affect the western Wisconsin area this summer, make sure you know about JTR if you experience damage. If you have experienced recent hail damage, give JTR Roofing a call today.
