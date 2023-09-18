Women have a one in eight chance of developing breast cancer during their lifetime. While that statistic might feel daunting, when breast cancer is detected at its earliest and most curable stages, the five-year survival rate is 99%. That’s why HealthPartners has made it easy for patients to get preventive breast cancer screenings, including same-day and next-day mammogram appointments, at convenient locations throughout the St. Croix Valley and western Wisconsin.
Mammogram basics
Screening mammograms can detect breast cancer before any lumps or bumps are big enough to feel and before any other symptoms develop. HealthPartners suggests patients start thinking about these annual screenings when they turn 40.
“Research has shown that when you start at 40 and you do it every year, you save the most lives,” Dr. Trisha Prescott, lead breast health radiologist at Hudson and Westfields hospitals said. “For women with risk factors, like family history or certain genetic mutations, talk to your doctor because you might want to start earlier.”
Mammograms are essentially an x-ray of your breast. Like any x-ray, there’s a small dose of radiation, but experts agree that the benefits of getting mammograms far exceed the risk of having them. Appointments take roughly 30 minutes with the mammogram itself lasting only five to 10 minutes.
Types of mammograms
The 2D mammogram is the standard screening that’s been around for many years while the 3D mammogram is a newer option for patients. “A 3D mammogram has those same images that you get for a 2D mammogram screening, but in addition, we can look at the breast layer by layer, kind of like peeling back an onion,” Dr. Prescott said.
Research shows that 3D mammograms benefit all women, particularly those who have dense breasts because it gives doctors a more detailed look at the breast tissue. Most insurance companies cover an annual 2D screening at 100%. Many plans also cover 3D mammography. HealthPartners encourages patients to speak with their insurance ahead of time about their coverage for screening mammograms.
Another type of mammogram is a diagnostic mammogram. These mammograms are ordered when patients have new symptoms, an area of concern or an abnormal initial screening. Diagnostic mammograms have a very similar technique to screening mammograms but provide more specialized views that can focus on a certain area. In some situations, ultrasound is used in conjunction with diagnostic mammography.
If additional tests find an area of concern, a radiologist will recommend next steps, most likely a biopsy.
“Biopsy results usually come back the following day as we know waiting is the hardest part,” HealthPartners breast surgeon Dr. Amy Fox said. “If it’s cancer, we’ll help that patient get an appointment with a breast surgeon who can explain in more detail what type of cancer it is, what their various options are and what else needs to be done.”
Mammograms save lives
“Every woman needs to be aware of breast cancer,” Dr. Fox said. “Risk factors can help identify people who might benefit from earlier screening, but the bottom line is, keeping up with your annual mammogram is important for all women, regardless of family history.” More than 80% of breast cancer is found in women without a family history of the disease.
The good news? “We might think of and remember the bad cases, but the vast majority of breast cancers are curable,” Dr. Fox said. “The first step is scheduling your annual screening mammogram.”
Schedule your preventive screening mammogram online at healthpartners.com/mammograms.
Patients can also schedule a primary care appointment at Hudson Hospital & Clinic by calling 715-531-6700 or visiting healthpartners.com/care/hospitals/hudson or schedule in New Richmond at Westfields Hospital & Clinic by calling 715-243-3400 or visiting healthpartners.com/care/hospitals/westfields.
