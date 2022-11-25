One of the many specialties offered at Hudson Physicians is podiatry.
Care focuses on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions related to the feet and lower legs.
Dr. Allie Nyquist has been confident in her career path to help people find solutions to their podiatry needs since a young age.
When she was 15, she first began learning about the profession as a local podiatrist mentored her. She spent a number of years working at the clinic of that podiatrist shadowing and learning about the field but also about medicine in general.
Her relationship and admiration for her mentor still holds strong and true today.
Podiatry is Nyquist’s love, but sometimes folks are unable to do what they love when their feet or legs prevent it and as one of the newest podiatrists at Hudson Physicians, Nyquist is more than ready to help problem solve.
“It is important to remember that you don't have to live with foot pain. I always encourage patients to come in no matter how small the pain or issue is because the answer may be simpler than they realize,” she said.
Some of her specific interests within the specialty include pathologies of the foot and ankle, or rather the science behind a disease, including sampling body tissue for laboratory exams. She also has a special interest in reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, sports injuries, foot deformities, ankle pain, flat feet, diabetic foot care, wound care, nail pathology and trauma. Based on that list, it’s clear to assume there is a depth and variety in the field of podiatry.
Your feet can tell doctors a lot about your overall health, too. A simple and proper foot exam can reveal signs of systemic issues like rheumatoid arthritis, heart failure, lung disease, anemia and more.
But for Nyquist, it’s not all about the medicine – it’s about the connections with her patients.
“No two patients are exactly alike,” she said. “No two feet are created equal.”
She looks forward to having a patient walk out of the office pain-free after an appointment – the best case scenario of any visit and also the most rewarding.
Good blood flow, no signs of infection, healthy nervous system and nerve responses, and foot structure or deformities are some of the key indicators of a healthy overall foot that Nyquist looks for.
Some of the conditions treated by Nyquist from Hudson Physicians are arthritis, bunions, foot deformities, hammer toe, heel and arch pain, injuries, neuromas, skin and nail conditions.
“We don’t often check our feet. When was the last time you picked up your foot and looked at the bottom of it,” Nyquist said. “It’s one of these areas of the body that often gets forgotten.”
If you want to put your best foot forward, schedule an appointment with Nyquist.
