HealthPartners Primary Care delivers improved health, convenience for patients
Physicians at Hudson Hospital and Clinic and Westfields Hospital and Clinic know that having an ongoing relationship with a primary care doctor is both convenient and beneficial for patients’ health.
Primary care physicians play an essential role in treating common illnesses and injuries, managing long-term diseases and helping patients navigate the health care system. They’re both health experts and health advocates.
Equally important is that primary care physicians are partners in preventive care offering annual checkups, well-child visits, immunizations, cancer screenings and more.
“I had an established primary care patient who had come in for a visit, and she had gained weight, was having some shortness of breath and had swelling in her legs,” said Dr. Japs Lee, internal medicine physician at Hudson Hospital and Clinic. “At her check-up I discovered that she had heart failure. Although she was unable to come to the clinic in-person, I was able to adjust her medicine through virtual appointments until she could see the cardiologist.”
Without a primary care physician, health issues can progress, and treatment options can become more complex.
“I had a new patient come in with vague complaints of joint pain, fever, and fatigue,” Lee said. “After a few months, she still didn’t feel well.”
“I learned from her history that autoimmune disorders ran in her family and after a full blood work-up, we discovered that she had rheumatoid arthritis. Because we have direct access to medical specialists, I was able to get her into rheumatology right away.”
Primary care consists of both family medicine and internal medicine physicians.
“The difference between the two is that family medicine doctors treat people from birth to death and people who are generally healthy, whereas internal medicine doctors see people ages 18 and older and those with chronic medical conditions,” Lee said. “It would be fine for adults to choose either one as their primary provider.”
HealthPartners has developed a system that functions like a well-oiled machine and puts patients first.
“I really enjoy working here,” Lee said. “The nice thing about HealthPartners is the amazing ability to share records no matter which location patients go to and my ability to have e-consults with our specialists to receive their immediate feedback.”
HealthPartners makes it easy to be seen by a primary care doctor and offers many options for care, including video visits. Locally, patients can learn more about primary care teams and schedule an appointment at Hudson Hospital and Clinic in Hudson or Westfields Hospital and Clinic in New Richmond.
Patients with a HealthPartners online account can schedule and track appointments, access their test results, fill out pre-appointment paperwork and more—all from their phone. Now that’s convenience.
