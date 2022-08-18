As the calendar flips to August it means hot, humid days are here. Those conditions are ripe for severe weather which can lead to roof damage.
This summer brought lots of storms to the Hudson area that may have caused damage. That damage means your roof might need to be repaired before fall.
If you feel your roof needs repair, it may be time to schedule an appointment.
That is where JTR Roofing comes in. They provide free estimates for roof repair.
There are a few factors in determining if your roof needs repaired.
The first is to check the shingles. Issues with singles could lead to unsafe conditions for workers repairing the roof.
Clean out the gutters to ensure proper drainage. Once snow begins to melt, it’s important it drains properly.
Last, repair leaks that may have occurred during the summer. Storm damage can cause cracks in the roof, leading to leaks. Once winter arrives, those cracks expand once water freezes.
To avoid all this headache before fall and winter arrive, JTR can help with the repair process.
The most common type of shingles for residential roofs are asphalt. They can repair your damaged roof by installing new shingles.
Once the shingles are replaced, they last for about 15-30 years, securing your roof and home.
JTR offers service not only in Hudson, but in the western Wisconsin area. They can provide high quality roof repairs. Schedule an appointment to get a free estimate today.
With a positive reputation for customer satisfaction and service, you can give them a call.
The end of summer means no more storms but an increased risk of having an unsafe roof before fall.
Repairing your roof at the end of summer ensures safety during the fall and winter months.
JTR Roofing is part of the Star Observer’s Preferred Business Sponsor program.
