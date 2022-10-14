Colder months mean dry air. If your eyes are getting itchy as the crisp air sets in you may be experiencing dry eye disease.
Dr. Jake Lang of Associated Eye Care said dry eye disease is the most common ocular disease. He said it affects 30 million people. Symptoms of the disease can be easy to notice.
“People will notice their eyes are gritty, red, itchy. They may experience blurry vision,” he said.
Lang said the disease occurs when your tears cannot provide adequate lubrication for your eyes. This tear instability leads to inflammation and damage of the eye's surface.
“The tear film is complicated but without lubrication it can damage your cornea. This is because your cornea gets nourishment through the tear film,” Lang said.
Dry eye disease is a chronic condition. Lang said cases can range from mild to severe. Treatment options are available.
“To diagnose someone we take a sample of their tear,” he said. “We will provide treatment options based on the severity.”
A common treatment option is getting pharmaceutical eye drops. Lang said treatment involves controlling the disease rather than curing it.
“It’s more of a nuisance to people than it is painful,” Lang said.
The field of science is growing with technology being used to diagnose and treat, Lang said. He said eyecare is getting smarter. As information grows optometrists will continue to invest in technology that gives high level care.
“We are expanding testing for dry eye disease. This includes a procedure on the eyelids that treats it,” he said.
Lang said people who may be experiencing dry eye disease will want to get checked before winter arrives. He said the dry air makes the condition worse.
In January of 2023 Associated Eye Care will be opening a Dry Eye clinic in the Hudson Medical Center.
