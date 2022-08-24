In the last 25 years the risk of eye surgery has decreased dramatically, Dr. Gary Schwartz of Associated Eye Care said. The reason for the decreased risk is because of improved technology.
“Since I was in medical school in the 1990s, surgery procedures have increased by a lot,” Schwartz said.
The key has been the rise of laparoscopic procedures. Laparoscopic surgery requires small incisions, reducing the recovering time.
The two most common eye surgeries are cataracts and glaucoma removal Schwartz said. The time to conduct the surgery takes less than 10 minutes.
“On average it takes between six to eight minutes,” he said.
When you schedule a surgery through Associated Eye Care the procedure takes place off site, Schwartz said.
The procedure is safe and quick. Staying overnight for recovery is rare.
The key for the quick surgery is the small incision size. Schwartz said less tissue gets disrupted which adds to the quick recovery time.
“We want the procedure to cause the client the least amount of pain and discomfort as possible,” he said.
With a surgery for cataracts or glaucoma, the procedure eliminates vision problems the client may be experiencing.
He said some procedures require immediate attention. Others, such as LASIK, can be planned months in advance when the client.
When determining when you need an eye surgery, Schwartz said it depends on the client.
“Do it when you want,” he said. “When you do decide, know that the procedure is safe and there is nothing to worry about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.