Wisconsin is among the top five states where the labor market has tightened the most, according to LinkedIn's Economic Graph.Fortune 500 companies nationwide and here in the Midwest, have shared plans for employee downsizing within the past few months. Since Jan. 1, almost 2,000 large companies have announced layoffs across the country, and CNBC reported a 396% increase in job cuts compared to this time last year.
While layoffs can be par for the course during an uncertain economy, it’s not something all employers are experiencing. Given the drastic changes to the national labor market and economy since the COVID-19 pandemic, job seekers should consider the long-term health and stability of a prospective employer before accepting a job offer.
Uline, North America’s leading distributor of shipping industrial and packaging materials, continues to be a reliable employer across the country. For over a decade, Uline has maintained its steady, double-digit growth through precise and conservative growth and sales projections. In 2022, Uline hired nearly 2,000 employees for warehouse, customer service, sales and corporate positions. Despite the “Great Resignation” era that impacted businesses nationwide, Uline has maintained a high retention rate of 85%.
Uline ensures employee satisfaction and retention by offering job security, industry leading benefits and personal growth opportunities. Uline focuses on long-term success and growth instead of short-term profit that drives so many public companies. Demonstrating this focus to long-term success, Uline is committed to reinvesting in the company and its employees through new and updated facilities, technology and expanding its product offerings to meet the demands of the evolving market. This approach has allowed Uline to steadily expand its geographic footprint here in Wisconsin and across North America.
“Uline is in a continual mode of hiring due to our sustained growth,” Chief Human Relations Officer at Uline Gil De Las Alas said. “We remain a great place to work as a stable, private family-owned company despite the ebbs and flows of the economy. Uline has a long-term view of employee retention – you may be hired to fill an immediate need in the warehouse or customer service department, but we want you to stay for your career.”
Uline has distribution centers in 13 different locations across North America, employing more than 9,000 people – and growing. The company’s Hudson facility is currently hiring for all positions, in areas like warehouse, customer service, office and sales.
In a time of economic turbulence, Uline continues to offer competitive wages and industry-leading benefits to its employees, empowering them to support themselves and their families with a level of reassurance as a part of a secure and growing company. The company attracts candidates from across the state — and over state lines — because of Uline’s reputation as a respected, high caliber work environment. Employees know that once they're hired, they're a valued team member. During these unpredictable times, a stable employer that accurately projects growth is hard to overlook. Learn more about job opportunities at Uline by visiting uline.jobs/hudson.
