The celebratory ribbon was cut on June 12 by staff of the new Valley Surgery Center which is located in the Hudson Medical Center.
Currently, a partnership between Associated Eye Care and Hudson Physicians, the new surgery center is set to open in the upcoming months. With four operating rooms and three procedure rooms, Valley Surgery Center will be the first multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center – a facility that provides same-day surgery – in western Wisconsin.
Both Hudson Physicians and Associated Eye Care have roots in the community.
Hudson Physicians has been a healthcare leader in the Hudson community for over 45 years and has worked to staff their clinic with local talent who for many years were previously lured to work in the cities.
Matt Brandt, CEO of Hudson Physicians and treasurer of Valley Surgery Center, is excited to bring affordable care to Hudson through the new center. Because Valley Surgery Center is owned and operated by the physicians who will do procedures there, it will operate more efficiently and provide care at a lower cost to patients than other types of health care facilities.
Associated Eye Care has been an important provider of eye care on both sides of the St. Croix River since 1972.. By moving their Hudson site from a small office on the Hudson Hospital campus to a larger space in the Hudson Medical Center, Associated Eye Care can expand the scope of services it provides to the Hudson community.
One operating room of the Valley Surgery Center is dedicated to eye surgeries, so Associated Eye Care surgeons will be able to provide the highest level of surgical care within the new ambulatory surgery center.
Currently, Associated Eye Care and Hudson Physicians are working together to provide the broadest range of surgical services they can and are hoping to partner with more specialties in the future.
Minnesota Gastroenterology (MNGI), Minnesota Oncology, Midwest Spine, Midwest ENT and other medical groups are looking to partner with the Valley Surgery Center to provide care in Hudson, as well.
Dr. Jonathan Susa, OB-GYN, sees the surgery center as an avenue for these practices to “enter this western Wisconsin market and have a greater presence.”
According to Daniel Zismer, president of the surgery center, about 70% of surgeries are done on an outpatient basis. Hospitals are used for trauma and more complex surgeries.
The goal of the new surgery center is to provide an integrated care experience where physicians can provide care and surgery to patients.
Zismer estimates that – aside from these cardiac and trauma surgeries – Valley Surgery Center can do about 80-85% of the surgeries that a hospital can do.
With 23-hour observation rooms, the surgery center allows doctors to keep patients overnight for observation if they deem it necessary. For staff, this gives them the ability to provide the best and most convenient care for patients.
“The hope is that this model translates into better surgical outcomes and a better patient experience,” Susa said.
The surgery center is also surgeon-owned and surgeon-operated, meaning physicians have a majority voice in the decision-making process.
As doctors, we tend to place the importance of patient care decisions above business-related ones, Dr. Gary Schwartz, practicing ophthalmologist and president of Associated Eye Care said.
The final details for Valley Surgery Center will be ironed out in the ensuing weeks with a planned opening in July or August.
“Our main goal is just to provide a very high level of possible care to our patients,” Brandt said.
