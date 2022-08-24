Many people do not know that eye care visits can lead to identifying medical problems in their early stages.
Dr. Gary Schwartz of Associated Eye Care said when you are at an exam, doctors look at your retina.
“If you examine the retina you look at blood vessels which can determine your health,” he said. “Once we determine your health we can pass that on to a primary physician.”
Schwartz said people who do not regularly visit a doctor's office benefit from this. He said since people who visit an eye clinic can have long-term problems identified.
“We can diagnose things people didn’t know they had,” Schwartz said.
Associated Eye Care is a medically based eye clinic. Their business model works by creating medical based eye exams. Using the strategy can lead clients to learn about medical conditions.
“Medicine is our mission,” Schwartz said.
Eye exams are not just for adults, kids need to get their vision checked. Schwartz said the development of vision is important for children. He said the brain and the eyes develop a connection that leads to basic motor skills.
“Kids should be getting a vision screening once they are old enough,” Schwartz said.
Adults should be getting a vision screening once every two years, Schwartz said. He said once adults reach the age of 65 they should be getting checked each year.
Associated Eye Care is part of the Star-Observer’s Preferred Business Sponsor program.
