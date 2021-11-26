Addyson Kaczmarski is a big-hearted, fun-loving 15-year-old, what you’d expect when your dad is a powerlifting coach and your mom teaches physical education.
That changed over the summer. Addy began suffering headaches in mid-July, that the family thought were migraines, but found over the counter medications weren’t bringing relief. The pain of the headaches worsened each day. On her second trip to urgent care at the Amery Medical Center, the doctor ordered an MRI, where a mass was found on the right side of her brain. That resulted in a trip to Minneapolis Children’s Hospital. The pressure from the tumorous mass was the cause of the headaches.
Within a week, the surgery was performed to remove as much of the mass as possible and develop a plan of action. The diagnosis was a brain tumor.
The New Richmond High School sophomore has learned everything she needs to know about brain tumors. Her best friend’s younger brother, 10-year-old Nolan Milton, is also in a battle against a brain tumor.
Addy is the daughter of Brian and Renee Kaczmarski. She is the youngest of the Kaczmarski’s four children, with older siblings Hallie, Blake and Lexi. Addy recently completed 30 days of proton beam radiation treatment. She is going through four weeks of healing before they do a post treatment scan which is scheduled for November 29 at Children's in Minneapolis. Brian said that no matter the news on the 29th, Addy will be undergoing chemotherapy as the next step in the process.
“They want to be aggressive with this,” Brian said, saying the doctors are studying two trials for her that would involve chemotherapy in pill form.
The radiation was started after Addy underwent surgery. Brian said the doctors think they removed 80 percent of the tumor, which is a high percentage. That makes them hopeful that the course of action will work in defeating the rest of the tumor.
Addy competes on the New Richmond High School powerlifting team. Brian spoke like a proud father when describing his daughter.
“She’s definitely our social butterfly,” he said. “She’s outgoing, extroverted. She can hang with the jocks, the farm kids, it doesn’t matter the group. Her teachers say she brings a light to the room.”
Benefits for Addy have been held at the Star Prairie Sports Bar and the 45th Parallel Events Center. Anyone interested in helping the Kaczmarskis with the financial load from this challenge, or to continue awareness of education on cancer issues, they can look on the “Addy’s Army” page on Facebook. There you can find links to her caringbridge.org and gofundme pages.
The Kaczmarskis said they were thankful their jobs and the New Richmond community have been so gracious during this battle so they could focus all their energies toward Addy and her battle.
“We’ve had incredible support,” Brian said.
While the story centers around Addy, her parents also wanted people to think about the many people who are facing battles against cancer.
“The system is so woefully underfunded. There should never be a priority list for who gets treatment,” Brian said. “We’ve had three different care teams tell us the same thing; the lab is where the cancer battle will be won. We need more labs, more people in white coats, more people finding answers, and there needs to be a sense of urgency to make this happen. The answer exists, we need to build the capacity to find it.”
