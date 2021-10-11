The Somerset school board will have a work session tonight, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Learning Center Conference Room.
Here are three things that will be covered at the meeting:
1. High School counselor Sarah Colling will discuss the Early College Credit program and Start College Now program. The programs would include partnerships with the University of Wisconsin System.
2. The boys and girls hockey co-ops are up for renewal. The boys team would continue its partnership with the Saint Croix Falls and Valley Christian. The girls team with Amery, New Richmond, Osceola and Saint Croix Falls.
3. The three action items on the agenda include approval of the personnel update, the athletics and activities personnel update and the payment of World Invoices.
In-person access to the meeting is limited to approximately 20-25 people, including board members, district administration and other staff required to be in attendance. The workshop will be live streamed via the School District of Somerset YouTube channel.
