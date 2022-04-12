The Town of St. Joseph voted in the spring 2022 elections to remove the caucus system from its voting model and replace it with a primary election.
“A caucus is simply a meeting where party members gather by district, precinct or county to discuss and ultimately decide their preferred nominee,” FindLaw.com states.
If a caucus is not used to decide whose name goes on the ballot, a primary election is used.
Yes means that elected officials for the Town of St. Joseph will no longer be nominated at a caucus and will instead be nominated at a nonpartisan primary: 612
No means that elected officials for the Town of St. Joseph will continue to be nominated at a caucus: 307
Town Chair Theresa Johnson said the caucus was local government at its best, but that a primary election offers up a more equal opportunity for voices to be heard.
“You don’t have a voice unless you show up,” she said. This gives constituents a more equal opportunity to voice their vote throughout the day, as opposed to a one-time option.
A petition was filed with the Town of St. Joseph to have the referendum put on the ballot and the town spoke – it will no longer conduct caucus’.
