Entrepreneurs know that a business must constantly evolve to remain relevant and successful. For Stirling Cooper, the renowned bedroom performance coach and entrepreneur, this involves innovating his product offerings and expanding his reach.
This year, Cooper is developing a line of supplements to tackle the issues his middle-aged customers consistently face. Drawing from his expertise as a pharmaceutical chemist and extensive personal biohacking experience, he is uniquely positioned to venture into this space.
"I'm using my background as a pharmaceutical chemist as well as my own personal biohacking experience to formulate some amazing supplements that I know will deliver amazing results for my customers," says Cooper.
The decision to branch into supplements is an expansion of his current offerings, providing another tool for men to combat performance issues. It also showcases Cooper’s commitment to his customers and his desire to offer solutions tailored to their needs.
Beyond this, Cooper also sees potential in serving a broader demographic: women. Despite his information being primarily aimed at men, he is looking to expand his teachings to include women in response to the many requests he has received.
Cooper's plans for the future represent his entrepreneurial spirit and that through innovation and adaptation, he’s seeking ways to serve his audience better and grow his business.