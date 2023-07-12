Oh, the joys of summer! As the days grow longer and the temperatures climb higher, we find ourselves filled with a certain effervescence, a renewed zest for life. And this season, as we bask in the glow of the sun, we'd like to add a little more shine to our lives. How, you ask? By indulging in some summer self-gifting, of course!
Let's be honest. There's something undeniably delightful about treating ourselves to luxurious little trinkets every now and then. It's not just about the object itself but the joy that comes from indulging in an extravagant moment. It's about making ourselves feel cherished, special, and loved.
When it comes to luxury, it’s all about looking for small but effective ways to make ordinary parts of your life into extraordinary parts of your life. From fashionable accessories to elegant lifestyle items, it’s time to celebrate the finer things in life. They're not just products — they're experiences about making everyday moments feel a little more opulent.
So this summer, as the sun beams down on us, let's dive in and explore twelve handpicked, luxurious gifts you can treat yourself to every now and then. Let's make this summer not just about the sunshine but about self-love, self-care, and a whole lot of self-gifting!
1. Bling It on With CRAFTD’s Cuban Link Chain
Photo Source: CRAFTD
Step up your summer-style game with a Cuban link chain from CRAFTD. An iconic symbol of luxury, a Cuban link chain adds a statement piece to any outfit. Crafted with precision and care, a CRAFTD chain is not just a piece of jewelry — it's a work of art.
Picture yourself at a summer BBQ, the sunlight glinting off your chain, causing heads to turn and eyes to admire. Or imagine a night out, your chain shimmering under the city lights, reflecting the urban vibe. Whether you're channeling a classic, polished look or going for a more street-style-inspired look, this chain does it all.
Don't just buy this Cuban link chain; invest in it. It's a piece that will remain timeless, no matter the changing fashion trends. With CRAFTD's Cuban link chain, you're not just wearing a piece of jewelry — you're wearing confidence around your neck. Who wouldn't want that?
2. Seize the Seas With Captain Experiences
Ready for an adventure this summer? Look no further than Galveston fishing charters from Captain Experiences. They're not just about fishing; they're about immersing yourself in the sheer beauty of the ocean, feeling the salty breeze on your face, and living life with a dash of luxury.
Imagine being out on the open sea, guided by experienced sailors who know these waters like the back of their hands: The thrill of the chase as you go after the day's big catch. The satisfaction of a successful catch. The peaceful quiet was broken only by the lapping of the waves and the distant cry of gulls.
This is no ordinary fishing trip. It's a chance to leave behind the daily grind, get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and live a few moments of pure luxury. It's an opportunity to relax, recharge, and connect with nature.
Who knows? You might return not only with a great catch but also with stories that you'll be sharing for years to come. With Captain Experiences' Galveston fishing charters, you're not just going fishing — you're setting sail for an unforgettable summer adventure.
3. Whip It Good With Mueller’s Hand Blender
Ever dreamt of becoming a maestro in the kitchen, whipping up delectable smoothies, creamy sauces, and gourmet soups with ease and style? It's time to take one step closer to that dream with Mueller's hand blender.
What does luxury feel like? In the culinary world, it's having the right tools to do their job perfectly. Mueller's hand blender is one such tool. Not only is it efficient, but it also adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen.
And let's not forget about the pleasure of exploration, the joy of experimentation that comes with having the perfect kitchen equipment. Imagine the endless culinary creations you could craft, the new flavors you could discover, the new dishes you could perfect. Each use of the blender could lead to a delightful surprise, a new recipe that might become your next favorite.
The possibilities are endless, from a hearty bisque to a spicy salsa, from a rich chocolate mousse to a tangy lemon sorbet. And that's the beauty of Mueller's hand blender — it isn't just about creating delicious meals. It's about creating memories, cherishing the process, and basking in the luxury of culinary creativity.
Just picture yourself in your kitchen, the summer sun streaming through the windows, as you use your Mueller hand blender to make a refreshing, chilled smoothie. Or envision hosting a summer dinner party, your guests amazed by the creamy soup you've served — all thanks to the magic of your Mueller hand blender. Yes, with this kitchen tool, you're adding luxury and culinary joy to your summer!
4. Live Your Skincare Dream With My Derma Dream
Photo Source: My Derma Dream
Summertime can be tough on the skin. Fret not! With My Derma Dream's skincare products, you can nourish and pamper your skin how it truly deserves. After all, isn't luxury all about feeling good in your own skin?
Imagine a hot summer day, the sun beating down, and returning home to your skincare routine as a ritual of rejuvenation and care. As you cleanse, tone, and moisturize with My Derma Dream's products, you can almost feel your skin breathing a sigh of relief, soaking in the goodness.
Radiant skin isn't a luxury but a necessity. And this summer, it's time to let your skin bask in the luxury it deserves. With your new favorite skincare products in hand, you're not just taking care of your skin — you're making it a priority.
5. Send Your Pooch to Paradise With Veritas Farms
Who said luxury is just for humans? Give your furry friend a touch of extravagance this summer with Veritas Farms' CBD oil for dogs. Summer can be stressful for dogs, whether they just don’t enjoy the summer heat or are stressed out by having their routine upset.
You want your beloved pooch to have the same relaxing, radiant summer you’re having! That’s where CBD oil comes in, helping your dog chill out and feel its best, especially if they’re sore after a long weekend of hiking and enjoying summer adventures with their favorite people.
With Veritas Farms, you're offering your pet more than just a product — you're giving them comfort, serenity, and loving care. What could be more luxurious than that?
6. Boost Your Bust With Hatch Collection’s Pumping Bra
Photo Source: Hatch Collection
Being a mother is no easy task. For those precious moments when you're nursing your little one, Hatch Collection brings you a luxurious pumping bra that combines function, comfort, and style. It’s perfect for making your life that much easier, whether you’re home adjusting to life with a newborn or trying to rejoin the world outside your nursery and struggling to find clothing that’s made for your convenience.
Think about those special moments of bonding with your baby, made all the more enjoyable with Hatch Collection's pumping bra. Here, comfort meets luxury, turning each feeding time into a cherished experience.
Hatch Collection's pumping bra is more than just a piece of clothing. It's a testament to the incredible journey of motherhood and a tribute to all mothers out there. This summer, let's make every moment count. Let's fill it with love, warmth, and a little bit of luxury. Because you deserve it.
7. Slide Into Summer With Kizik’s Slip-on Shoes
Comfort. Style. Convenience. What if we told you that with Kizik slip on shoes, you could have it all? Yes, stepping into the luxury of these shoes will make every stride a statement this summer.
Imagine the freedom of effortlessly sliding into your shoes before heading out for a Sunday brunch or a casual day at the beach. Feel the comfort envelope your feet as you walk down the street, turning heads with sartorial elegance. These aren't just shoes — they are Kizik's promise of a luxurious summer experience.
Summer is a time to be carefree and embrace comfort without compromising style. And Kizik's slip-on shoes are all about delivering on that promise. After all, when it comes to luxury, why should you settle for anything less?
8. Brew Luxury in Every Cup With Sips by’s Brilliant Tea Gifts
What is it about tea that makes us feel so at peace, so content? Is it the gentle aroma that fills the room as soon as you pour hot water over the leaves? Is it the soothing warmth that spreads through your body with each sip? Or is it simply the act of taking a moment for yourself, steeped in quiet contemplation? Whatever it may be, tea is undeniably a symbol of luxury and tranquility. And Sips by’s tea gifts are the embodiment of this essence.
Luxury isn't always about grand gestures. Sometimes, it's about those quiet moments of solitude, a steaming cup of tea in your hands, and the gentle aroma wafting in the air. And that's exactly what tea is all about.
But it’s not just about the tea; it's about the serenity that comes with it, the sense of being present in the moment, the luxury of time spent well. With Sips by’s tea and related gifts, you're not just brewing a cup of tea. You're brewing a cup of luxury, a cup of self-indulgence, a cup of summer joy. So, this summer, why not add a splash of luxury to your tea time by making it “me” time?
9. Glow Like Never Before With Mito Red Light
Who wouldn't want to have a glowing complexion, especially in the bright, vibrant days of summer? With Mito Red Light's red light therapy device, you can relax, rejuvenate, and help restore your radiance by indulging in restorative red light therapy at home.
Imagine a spa-like treatment in the comfort of your home. No appointments, no travel — just you, your device, and a few moments of pampering. As you use Mito Red Light's red light therapy device, you can almost feel the gentle warmth, the soft glow of the light working its magic on your skin.
It's more than just a device. It's a doorway to self-care, to moments of luxury amidst the hustle and bustle of daily life. This summer, let Mito Red Light be your partner in your skincare journey. Let's make this a season of glow, a season of self-love, and a season of luxury. After all, nothing says "summer" better than a radiant complexion and a beaming smile. And with Mito Red Light's red light therapy device, you're one step closer to both.
10. Soothe and Smooth With Sunmed’s CBD Cream
Photo Source: Sunmed
Experience the ultimate luxurious indulgence this summer with Sunmed’s CBD cream. This cream is not just about skincare — it's about self-care, providing you with the much-deserved pampering that comes with the high life.
Just imagine applying the rich, lush cream, feeling it seep into your skin, soothing and smoothing as it goes. Envision the quiet calm that washes over you as you take a moment to appreciate the goodness of CBD cream.
This cream is a ticket to a mini escape, a journey of relaxation. It's a moment where you, your skin, and Sunmed's CBD cream come together in perfect harmony, creating a symphony of soothing luxury.
11. Ultimate Summer Bliss With an Intex Inflatable Hot Tub
What does ultimate summer luxury look like? How about a private hot tub experience in your backyard? With a deluxe inflatable hot tub from Intex, you can dive into a world of relaxation and luxury right at home.
The jets are perfectly designed to massage your stress, helping you relax and unwind from even the most difficult day. But beyond relaxation, think of the endless possibilities this hot tub presents. A peaceful morning soak while listening to the birds chirping, a romantic evening with a loved one under the canopy of stars, or even a jovial weekend gathering with friends filled with laughter and good vibes — Intex’s inflatable hot tub sets the stage for countless memorable moments.
The luxury it offers extends far beyond its tangible features. It provides an exclusive venue for joy, connection, and self-care, all within the bounds of your home. So why wait? Dive into the waters of luxury this summer and let the transformative power of an inflatable hot tub guide your journey toward unforgettable experiences and amplified enjoyment.
This summer, transform your backyard into an oasis of luxury and relaxation. And remember, a summer spent soaking in the pleasures of life is a summer well spent!
12. Stay on Trend in Loewe’s Edgy Shades
Summer and sunglasses — a match made in heaven. Whether you’re trying to protect your eyes from the sun or just trying to cultivate an image of being too cool, the right pair of shades can make or break your summer look. Treating yourself to a high-end pair is the perfect way to treat yourself this summer. Some uber-cool, ultra-chic, on-trend shades from Loewe are the perfect accessory to elevate your summer style quotient.
Envision yourself strolling down the beach, your Loewe sunglasses resting stylishly on your nose, protecting your eyes and adding a touch of chic to your overall look. Imagine yourself at a daytime summer party, your sunglasses drawing admiring glances, making you the center of attention.
With these eye-catching sunglasses, you're not just protecting your eyes from the summer sun — you're making a fashion statement that screams luxury and style. Because this summer, it's all about shade and shine, protecting and projecting, comfort and chic. With these shades, you get to have it all.
13. Ride on Cloud Nine With Magellan Jets
Summer's here, friends, and it's time to soar above the ordinary. As temperatures climb, we can't help but gaze up at the vast, blue yonder. What if you could swap that view from your back garden for the unbridled vista from the lofty comfort of a private jet?
Magellan Jets offers the once-in-a-lifetime chance to chart your own course with private jet charter flights. Forget the confines of crowded airports and sardine-can economy seats. Instead, you and whoever is lucky enough to get the invite to get the freedom of the skies and the pleasure of space: true, expansive, and even better than first-class.
A private jet charter is no mere form of transport. It's a declaration of your worth, a testament to your taste, and the epitome of sky-high luxury. As you sit back in plush, spacious seats and glance out at a blanket of clouds, you might find yourself thinking that this isn't just traveling — this is a decadent escape.
And let's face it, who wouldn't want to glide through the summer sky in style? Bask in the ultimate, indulgent experience and arrive at your destination not just refreshed but absolutely revitalized. It's time to embrace your desire for the extraordinary with Magellan Jets.
Putting It All Together
So, there you have it. A list of luxurious treats that are worth indulging in this summer. These are not just products. They're a commitment to weaving moments of true luxury into your daily experience, which can improve not just your summer but your mood, your self-image, and your social media profile.
This summer, remember to take some time out for yourself. Treat yourself to something special. After all, luxury is not just about extravagant living. It can also be found in celebrating small moments, everyday pleasures, and self-gifting joys.
And most importantly, luxury is about realizing that you deserve nothing but the best. So, indulge, and let this summer be a season of self-love and luxurious treats. Because you, dear reader, are worth it.
