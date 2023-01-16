Bonnie Lopez is royalty.
The accounts payable specialist with Total Logistics LLC of Oakdale, Minnesota, is winding up her reign as the senior royalty prime minister for the St. Paul Winter Carnival.
“We’ve had a blast,” Lopez said recently.
The senior royalty – the king, queen, princess and prime minister – is a group 55 years and older who figure prominently in the legend behind the Winter Carnival.
“In the legend, we bring goodwill and wisdom to the family,” Lopez said.
The St. Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation’s 137th St. Paul Winter Carnival will run for 10 days – all day on weekends and evenings during the week. From Thursday, Jan. 26, through Sunday, Feb. 5. The festival will attract 100,000-plus people from St. Paul and beyond to celebrate winter in Minnesota.
Landmark Center, located in the heart of downtown St. Paul, the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, and businesses throughout the city will be venues for event festivities, which include ice carving competitions, family-friendly artistic and educational activities.
The festival has expanded each year to provide new programming that reflects changing demographics of the community. Landmark Center features free entertainment activities from diverse cultures: music and dance by local artists, hands-on crafts, and food and merchandise booths from around the world.
Lopez’s experience as part of the senior royalty was special because her sister was princess.
The prime minister has numerous responsibilities, the scope of which surprised Lopez.
She had to introduce the other members of senior royalty at events – that is the others except for the queen who always is introduced by the king. The tough assignment: finding a float driver for the parades they attended.
The parades were fun. Music from the ‘50s and ‘60s blared from speakers on the float and there was a lot of dancing by the senior royalty, which went along with the theme for the year of “Rockin’ Blue in ‘22.”
Another surprise for Lopez – the generosity of people.
Total Logistics helped the senior royalty with a drive to collect hats and mittens for Mittens Inc. The drive collected 259 items to be donated to others.
The surprise was “just the generosity of people reaching out to us.” She added: “They do a lot of good.”
As her reign comes to a close, Lopez said she may run again for senior royalty.
“I would love to be queen.”
