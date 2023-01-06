There are several ways people enjoy their pastimes these days. Some play online casinos where they explore real money online casino games for fun. Others visit beautiful places far or near, for example the Hudson Valley, which is a beautiful and diverse New York State region that never fails to amaze its visitors. With its breathtaking landscapes, picturesque townships and vibrant culture, it’s no wonder the area attracts so many travelers worldwide.
If you’re looking for something truly unique, you might want to consider exploring some of the area’s hidden gems.
1. Hudson-Athens Lighthouse
The Hudson-Athens Lighthouse is located in the center of the Hudson River, between the metropolitan areas of Hudson and Athens. The lighthouse was built in 1874 to warn ships and small boats of the Middle Ground Flats, which were narrow silt islands fully submerged at high tide.
A granite pier was erected on top of over 200 wooden pilings dug into the riverbed. The lightkeeper lived in the Second Empire-style lighthouse above until the beacon was automated in 1949. The Hudson-Athens Lighthouse Preservation Society, a non-profit organization, preserves the lighthouse and gives visits on the second Saturday of each month from July through October.
2. Explore the Masterpiece at the Olana State Historic Site
The artists of the Hudson River School popularized a romantic view of the Hudson Valley, bringing the region's magnificent and unusual beauty to the attention of New Yorkers of the sort who would later vacation in the region's many rustic lodges.
Frederic Church, a key artist in this group, built his home in 1871 at Olana, a Persian-style mansion he developed with architect Calvert Vaux and named after an old treasure house in homage to the cherished scenery. Church also designed the grounds to maximize the Catskill, Hudson, and Taconic mountain ranges vistas.
3. Experience the Hudson Cruises
The Hudson River is one of Hudson's most popular tourist attractions, and getting out on the waterway is one of the best ways to take in the breathtaking natural surroundings. The Hudson Cruises river excursion is a local favorite.
The cruises have been bringing people out on the water for sightseeing outings and river tours for more than 15 years. The three-ship fleet provides a variety of unique experiences. The Marika yacht, for instance, is ideal for luxury dinner cruises, and The Spirit riverboat is renowned for exciting sightseeing cruises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.