O’Rourke Media Group is recruiting for Account Executives and Digital Marketing Consultants. Candidates with or without media experience are welcomed to explore these opportunities. Ideally, we are looking for full-time employees that are looking to shift careers or change companies. Media sales experience is a positive factor, but we are absolutely considering sales professionals from outside the media industry. We will also consider part-timers (employee or contractor) that have sales experience.
About the Company
O’Rourke Media Group is a fast-growing company that owns and operates hyper-local, community newspapers, websites, niche publications and a full-service digital agency. We are family-owned and mission-driven to save newspapers and local media companies by investing in the people, resources and technology needed to thrive for many years to come. We believe that every community can benefit from a well-run, properly resourced, local newspaper and website. Our News teams produce hyper-local, high interest local news and accurate and trustworthy reporting. Our Sales and Digital Fulfillment teams bring omnichannel advertising solutions to local businesses in the communities we serve.
O’Rourke Media Group now operates in eight states and 28 markets with 41 publications and hyper-local websites. We started from ground zero in December 2018, totally bootstrapped, confident and with an entrepreneurial mindset.
Is this YOU
Money motivated, competitive, and like to have fun at work.
Strong work ethic.
Well-versed with the basics in sales—lead gen, prospecting, building the new business development pipeline, getting appointments, and closing sales.
Effective developing relationships and trust with business owners and decision-makers. You are passionate about helping customers grow their business.
Capable of developing creative, omnichannel sales and marketing campaigns for local businesses.
Willing to spend time networking and engaging with chambers, professional groups and events in the respective market area where you work—this is a big factor for consideration.
Driven to keep learning, especially as the digital ecosystem continues to evolve.
What makes O’Rourke Media Group different:
Our commitment to investing in local sales resources. Account Executives and Digital Marketing Consultants are locally based in each community that we serve. If you think you have what it takes to work from one of our offices and make calls and sales into any market, we’ll consider it.
We deliver ROI driven, customized omnichannel marketing opportunities for local businesses (small, medium, and large), all fulfillment handled by our internal team.
We offer a unique value prop for local businesses to reach consumers through naturally targeted print and niche publications, delivered mostly via the post office direct to homes, combined with cutting edge, high impact digital targeting capabilities.
We provide ongoing learning and training opportunities through our internally developed OMG University. Sales is a tough profession that requires intense daily focus, constant learning and motivation. You will have the flexibility to engage and learn with your manager, peer group or maybe you thrive with self-development—it is all right here for you!
You can control your earnings and potential growth of your earnings. There is really no cap or any internal obstacles that will hold you back. Furthermore, if you are a good match for OMG and currently work for a media company, we will offer you a highly bankable opportunity to beat your prior year W2 compensation by at least 10% in year one!
We grow and expect to continue growing advertising revenue at a pace of 25-50% each year. Our playbook is effective because of our top-performing teams in Sales, News and each functional support team.
Direct from a few sales professionals on the team:
Melissa Schmit–joined the company in Jan 2023
“I have been with the company for just under a year now, and I am loving it! It's a fun and positive work environment; everyone is always willing to help each other, offer support and answer questions. They are super flexible and willing to work with you. Everyday it's something new and keeps me busy. I might be calling or emailing current customers to help with new ad needs. I could be working on a special section. Sometimes I'm building an advertising package for a customer, with scheduled run dates, sizes, etc. while trying to stay within their budget. Or I might be on the road, stopping in to introduce myself and leaving my business card. I love meeting new people! I enjoy feeling like I am helping businesses with their advertising needs and building relationships with them. It's a great sense of accomplishment when they see their final ad and are happy with it.”
Chris Knott–joined the company in May 2021
“The enthusiasm for working at O'Rourke Media stems from Jim, the owner, and his unwavering commitment to find and retain great people. His transparency to show the trajectory of the company, its long-term goals, and how you fit into those gives a sense of purpose and camaraderie that you don't find just anywhere. Employees are empowered to think differently and openly share their ideas while being supported with resources to transform those ideas into a reality. This culture of creative empowerment not only fuels personal growth but also cultivates a collective sense of purpose, making it an inspiring and fulfilling place to work.”
Shella Paukner–joined the company in January 2021
“I work for the best company in the world! I am an integral member of a Positive, Fun, High Performing, Purpose Driven Team where we are Excited and Honored to help the businesses in our community. Everyday I achieve my goals while getting recognized for my work and enjoying my life!”
Nick Peterson–joined the company in June 2023
“Working for O'Rourke Media Group is great for many reasons. The people that work for OMG, in all different areas of the company, are great! Whenever I have questions, it isn't a long wait to have it answered or a bunch of hoops to jump through. I can reach whoever I need to in this company in seconds. This has made my transition from teaching and coaching extremely easy with minimal stress! The expectations in this company are high, as they should be, but not impossible. There is all of the support one could possibly need to be successful, and everyone is more than willing to help in whatever way they can. The growth mindset and vision of the company isn't a mystery. Our CEO and other leaders make it very clear where we are headed and what we need to do to get there.”
Compensation Details
You can earn anywhere from $40,000 to $100K+ per year working for OMG with no cap on earnings potential—your income can grow if you help the company grow revenue and profit.
We offer medical, vision and dental benefits.
You will be eligible for our 401 (k) savings plan that includes a nice company match.
We will assist with reasonable relocation expenses if you move to a current OMG market.
Career growth opportunities within the company can enhance your earnings track big-time.
Where are the opportunities:
Each of our markets are cool places to live and work and present excellent opportunities for continued business growth. You can work from any one of our offices or remote with a requirement of living in the designated market area.
Vermont: Greater Burlington-Chittenden and Franklin County
Wisconsin: Sheboygan, Elkhart Lake, Kiel, Ripon, Green Lake, Greater Madison, Hudson, River Falls, New Richmond
Minnesota: Red Wing, Hastings, Cannon Falls
Delaware: Delmarva (main office in Seaford)
Virginia: Arlington and Fairfax County
Colorado: Salida, Buena Vista, Leadville, Fairplay, Bailey
Arizona: Greater Phoenix, Scottsdale, Queen Creek
New Mexico: Las Vegas, Sante Fe
Interested in having a discussion, LET’S GO!
Send your resume, and or, Linked In credentials to owner Jim O’Rourke at jorourke@orourkemediagroup.com or COO Caleb Anderson at canderson@orourkemediagroup.com.
