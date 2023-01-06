Hudson City is a small city located in Columbia County, New York. The city is known for its vibrant art scene and numerous historic buildings and sites. One of the most notable features of the town is the river that flows through it, and the waterbody also shares its name with the city! Yes, we're talking about the Hudson River, one of the most significant rivers in New York City and home to a wide variety of biodiversity.
Coming back to Hudson, here are three fascinating facts about the pristine river:
1. States that Hudson River flows through
The Hudson River flows through some of the most populated cities in the world, including New York, Hudson, Jersey City, and Albany, in New York and New Jersey.
The most notable of these bridges is the Washington bridge, which links New York and New Jersey by roadway. The Bear Mountain bridge, Mid-Hudson bridge, Kingston-Rhinecliff bridge, and Castleton-on-Hudson bridge are other bridges over the Hudson.
2. Rich aquatic life of the Hudson River
There is a plethora of animals in the Hudson River, and the river itself contributes to a substantial quantity of biodiversity and aquatic flora. Numerous species thrive in the Hudson estuary, the most crucial portion of the river's voyage.
There are around 220 kinds of fish in the waters of the Hudson River, 173 of which are native species. The most important species in the Hudson River is the estimated 100 million striped basses! During mating season, the fish spawn in the estuary of the Hudson River, where the young fish hatch before migrating to the coast in early September.
They are vital to recreational fishermen for harvesting and maintaining the river's natural equilibrium.
3. Points of origin and destination on the Hudson River
The Hudson River technically begins at Henderson Lake. Still, the exact source of the stream is Adirondack Park's Lake Tear of the Clouds, which is positioned at the height of 4322 feet (1317 m). The lakes coming from the source are known as Feldspar Brook and Opalescent River, serving as Hudson tributaries.
The Mohawk River, a 149-mile-long (240-kilometer-long) river, flows into the Hudson River in Cohoes, New York, located just south of Albany.
