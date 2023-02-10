Looking for the best weight loss HCG diet drops that work among the many available in the market can be hard. Every manufacturer and vendor claims theirs is the best.
When you are dealing with weight, you are at your most vulnerable time. You can be tempted to try anything that is thrown your way.
Since the dietary supplement market is loosely controlled, there are many counterfeit products. These can do more harm than good for your health.
But that is why you are here! You are going to see the best, hand-picked HCG diet drops that attack the fat from all angles, help you to live healthily, and they give you the best value for money.
Keep reading to see the best of them, starting with our number 1 recommendation.
1. Nutravit Diet Drops: Best for Long-term Weight Loss Goals
Nutravit Labs’ Diet Drops come with the Nutravit Diet Plan (very low calorie diet) to help you succeed in your weight loss journey.
This company says you are going to lose at least 6 pounds per week, starting on the first week of this diet. This is quite a claim, but it is not different from the ones that other HCG diet supplements make.
Keep reading as we look at the ingredients of this supplement. From them, we can find out whether it really works.
How does it work?
The Nutravit HCG Diet Drops work by targeting stubborn fat areas. Some of the ingredients used in making the supplement help in the transfer of fatty acids to the cell mitochondria for burning. Others enhance the mitochondrial function.
This supplement is a great appetite suppressant. It cuts your sugar and starch cravings a great deal. This is very helpful especially when you are on a very low calorie diet.
The Nutravit Diet Drops are also great for releasing energy. Okay, they are not as good in that as the Nutravit Energy supplement, but the release of energy is almost immediate and it remains consistent throughout the day.
How to use the Nutravit Diet Drops
The dosage is simple. Take 10 drops three times a day, by placing it under the tongue for maximum absorption. Hold for about 60 seconds and then swallow.
The diet drops are formulated to work with a very low calorie diet to help you burn fat. That’s why a VLCD protocol is included. Follow the diet instructions for phase 1, phase 2, phase 3 and phase 4, and you could lose up to 14 pounds in 7 days.
Ingredients
With about six non-essential amino acid ingredients and tens of herbal ingredients, the fat busting power of this supplement is unequaled in many other products.
Here is a brief look at some of the vital ingredients that it contains:
Garcinia cambogia – This contains hydroxycitric acid, which controls appetite and prevents the storage of new fat. Because of its ability to increase the levels of serotonin, it can make you feel happier. This further lowers appetite.
Panax Ginseng – Korean Ginseng lowers the blood pressure, boosts energy release from the cells and lowers the levels of LDL (bad cholesterol level) in the blood. For hundreds of years, this extract has been used to treat erectile dysfunction. Thus, it also helps to improve circulatory health.
Rhodiola Rosea – This one has many functions in your body. First, it increases the energy levels and it improves your cognitive function. It can also help to prevent the onset of stress and boost your memory as well.
Capsicum annuum – This chili pepper extract helps in raising the core temperature of the body. It also increases the energy needs leading to higher metabolism. Capsicum annuum can also help in improving the heart rate. It is also a strong antioxidant, delaying aging and clearing out toxins from the gut and the blood.
Gymnema sylvestre – It will block your cravings for sugars and sweet things. This sweetness is the addictive component in most foods. Thus, Gymnema sylvestre helps you to eat less. It also has anti-diabetic qualities, so if you are diabetic, it will help you to lose weight safely.
Grape fruit extract – It is going to boost insulin sensitivity, in return regulating the blood sugar levels in a better way. It is also going to prevent the formation of fat stocks.
Other herbal ingredients include grape seed, African mango, raspberry ketone, brown seaweed extract, coleus forskohlii, and green tea.
Amino acid ingredients include L-Ornithine, which helps in many things among them increasing the HGH levels in the blood, boosting strength, and muscle growth. It might also increase testosterone levels in the blood.
L-Carnitine is included because of its ability to burn fat. It also increases the energy output when you are working out. Other benefits include burning fat, boosting immunity and many more.
Other ingredients include L-Arginine, L-Tryptophan, L-Glutamine, Beta-Alanine, and Chromium picolinate.
Pros
Cons
Many of the ingredients help to boost the immune system
Might need you to use it more than a month
Better circulatory and cognitive function health
Cost is high when buying one bottle but reduces when you order more
It can help you to bust stress and enjoy life more
Actually helps you lose weight in 3 weeks
No prescription and no injections
Where to buy and the price
The Nutravit Diet Drops are available in one place only: The Nutravit Labs official website. The cost of one bottle is $59.99. However, when you order two bottles, you will get three at the cost of two. When you order three bottles, they will actually ship five of them, at the price of three.
Shipping is free and fast in the USA, and every order is covered by a money back guarantee of 60 days.
2. HCG Triumph Diet Drops- lose 15 to 25 Pounds!
Note: Product is currently not available.
These diet drops are going to give you victory over your weight problems. This supplement is sold in kits. For instance, the 26-day kit is intended for people who want to lose up to 15 pounds in 26 days. The 40-day kit is for people who want to lose up to 25 pounds in 40 days.
These kits are costly but they come with more than just the diet drops. For instance, the 40-day kit contains B-Vitamin drops, diet manual, diet recipes, syringe and syringe. Apart from the B vitamins, this is pretty much what all of the other diet drops for burning fat come with.
This fat burning supplement is also available in two versions. For instance, one contains the HCG hormone while the other does not.
If you are not allergic to the HCG hormone, get the one that comes with it. It is going to increase the level of the hormone immediately so that you can enjoy benefits such as high fat burn almost immediately.
How does the HCG Triumph Diet work?
The diet drops alone do not help you lose weight. You have to go on a very low calorie diet to lose weight. Taking a few calories daily creates a caloric deficit. A man needs to consume about 2500 calories daily while a woman should take 2000.
If a woman limits her daily caloric intake to 500 only, she will have a deficit of 1500 calories. Since the body burns these calories to create energy and fuel various functions, it will have no option than to reach into the fat stocks. It will burn fat for energy.
But to get the body to burn fat for energy, your sluggish metabolism has to be activated. This is where the diet drops come in. For instance, the one with the real HCG hormone increases the level of this hormone in your body.
The human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) occurs naturally in the human body. However, its levels drop with age and poor lifestyle habits. This is why it needs to be supplemented.
Does this then mean that the HCG Triumph Diet without the hormone does not work? It comes with ingredients that mimic the natural HCG. These ingredients boost the natural secretion of the HCG hormone in the body, albeit at a slower rate.
How to use the HCG Triumph Diet Drops
First, study the diet plan carefully. It is very important that you do not skip any step. It comes in phases. The first phase is called the gorging phase because you eat everything. You are stocking up for the future. This phase extends over two days and you take the diet drops too.
The second phase is the very low calorie diet stage. Here, you keep taking the drops, but you limit your calorie intake to 500 only, for 24 hours! This is where you could lose between 1 and 2 pounds daily. The first and second phase runs for 21 days collectively.
On the 22nd day, you enter phase 3. This is the stabilization phase, where you go off the very low calorie diet and the drops, and you start taking more calories. You also keep measuring your weight to ensure it does not fall below or rise above 2 pounds.
The fourth phase is the clean eating phase! In this phase, you eat clean; reintroduce starch and sugars into your diet, but responsibly.
To take the supplement, place 10 drops under your tongue using the provided syringe-cum-dropper (instructions for filling it are provided).
Take these drops three times daily and don’t eat or drink anything 15 minutes before and after taking them.
Triumph Diet Drops ingredients
The hormone free Triumph HCG supplement contains many herbal and amino acid ingredients. These are chaste tree, Ammonium Carbonicum (a homeopathic solution), female ginseng, Calcarea Carbonica, black cohosh, wild yam, Phosphorus, Glycine, L-Arginine, L-Carnitine L-Ornithine, L-Lysine, Phenylalanine, Peppermint, and Tyrosine.
The other version, called the complete formula, comes with the HCG hormone in 12X, 30X and 60X strengths. It also contains seven amino acids.
Pros
Cons
Comes in two versions – with HCG hormone and without
These diet kits are expensive
Sold with vitamin drops to increase weight loss
Results will vary and most people will not lose the promised weight
Comprehensive diet guides and recipes available
Prevents the symptoms associated with very low calorie diet
Where to buy and the price
The Triumph HCG Diet Kit with the HCG hormone is not sold on Amazon.com, so you will only be able to buy the hormone-free alternative there.
The company that makes this supplement is called Triu Naturals. Unfortunately, they do not appear to have a website by the same name.
The 40-day kit costs $150.95 and it comes with a 60ML bottle of the diet drops, one bottle of vitamins and the other accompaniments (diet plan, recipes, syringe and manual). When you buy one 40-day kit, you get another one free of charge.
The 26-day kit costs $99.00. It comes with one bottle of 30ML each and one bottle of vitamins. If you order the 26 kit, you get another one free of charge.
3. Sigform Homeopathic HCG Diet Drops
The Sigform HCG diet drops are not among the cheapest in the market, with a bottle of 2ML going for more than $80 in most marketplaces.
As you might guess from the word “homeopathic” in its name, this product contains a homeopathic HCG hormone. If you are not allergic to HCG hormone, this supplement might be perfect for your weight loss journey.
How to use Sigform Homeopathic HCG diet drops
To use Sigform Homeopathic HCG diet drops, place 5 drops 4 times a day under your tongue and hold them for about a minute before swallowing.
You can also take 3 drops 8 times a day. Do not take food or drink for at least 15 minutes before or after taking the droplets.
You can experiment with either dosage before settling on the one that works best for you. These HCG drops come in a 60ml bottle that is measured to last you 20 days.
As usual, with these HCG drops, follow the low-calorie diet as directed in the package. The recommended calorie intake should be 500-1200 calories depending on your daily activities.
Diet drops do not help you lose weight on their own. You need to use a very low calorie diet. With the Sigform HCG Diet Drops, please use a VLCD that is based on the original Dr. Simeons HCG diet.
Sigform HCG diet drops ingredients
Sigform Homeopathic HCG diet drops formula consists of active and inactive ingredients. The active ingredients are Homeopathic HCG, L-arginine, L-Ornithine, and Acetyl-L Carnitine. The inactive ingredient is purified signature water and 20 % ethyl alcohol.
Homeopathic HCG is a protein-based hormone that tells the body to open up fat stores to be used as energy for the body.
It helps in weight loss by encouraging fat burning, reducing cravings, and preventing the loss of muscles without slowing down the metabolism process. It helps you to build muscle instead of burning it.
This hormone is available in different strengths such as 6X, 12X, 30X, and 60X. If you are morbidly obese, you should get the one with the highest strength.
L-Arginine is a non-essential amino acid that is also included in different strengths like 4X, 12X, and 30X. It is converted into nitric acid, which helps the body to build proteins.
L-Arginine helps in building muscles, supporting heart health, and repairing wounds. It also helps in stimulating insulin's release into the body.
Acetyl-L Carnitine is made from the L-Carnitine non-essential amino acid. It helps the body to convert the stored fat into energy.
It is also vital for other body processes like improving thinking skills, reducing nerve pains for people with diabetes, and treating depression symptoms. This too is available in 4X, 12X, and 30X.
L-Ornithine (also available in 4X, 12X, and 30X strengths) helps to increase arginine levels (amino acid) levels and hormones that help increase muscle sizes. When taken orally, it helps to reduce fatigue while increasing athletic performance.
How Sigform HCG diet drops work
Sigform Homeopathic HCG diet drops work by signaling the body to utilize the stored fat reserves in the body for normal body functions.
The HCG hormone triggers the body to open up fat stores in places like the tummy area, the thighs, arms, and the bum to be used up as energy.
Besides, the drops help to speed up metabolism, reduce appetite, and cut cravings so that you don't have hunger pangs even with the reduced calorie intake.
The reduced calorie intake ensures the body is encouraged to use the stored fat reserves to meet the body's energy demands.
The HCG hormone also helps to reduce muscle loss by elevating certain hormones in the body, for example, testosterone, which counteracts the breakdown of muscles.
By the end of your diet, you'll have reset your metabolism, which will help you to maintain weight loss even after you finish the diet.
Pros
Cons
There are no side effects
It is costlier than most other HCG diet drops
Promises to help you lose 1 to 2 pounds daily
A diet plan to limit caloric intake
Does not require you to take too many drops
It is easy to sustain your newfound weight
Where to buy Sigform HCG Diet Drops
By the time of writing this, we could not find this supplement listed on the official website, so we don’t know what’s really going on here.
On WalMart, the price of a 60ML bottle of the Sigform Homeopathic HCG diet drops is $86, which is quite high.
4. Grandview Ultra Diet Drops with African Mango Extract
The full description for this supplement is Grandview Ultra Diet Drops with African Mango. This means African Mango seed extract is the main ingredient here.
This is one of the best-known appetite suppressants and metabolic boosters in the market. It is used in many other weight loss products, including the Nutravit Diet Drops.
This is a product of Grandview Natural Body Care - a US-based company. They bring more wellness products. They manufacture all of their supplements in FDA-registered facilities, so you are assured of high quality control.
How to use Grandview Ultra-diet Drops
Grandview Ultra diet drops come in a 60ML bottle for approximately 40 days. The dropper is approximately 5ml, which translates to 120 servings. To use these drops:
- Take 10 drops under your tongue 3 times daily, hold for about 60 seconds and swallow
- Do not drink or eat anything 15 minutes before or after taking the diet drops
This gives the drops enough time to be absorbed into the bloodstream.
For these diet drops to work effectively, you must follow a very low-calorie diet ranging between 500-1200 calories. This creates a caloric deficit and triggers the body to burn the stored fat for energy.
Grandview Ultra-diet drops ingredients
Grandview Ultra Diet Drops are made from 8 ingredients that keep you less hungry and more energized. These ingredients include:
African Mango Extract has fat-burning properties. It increases metabolism, allowing you to burn the stored fats faster, translating to fast weight loss.
L-Ornithine gives you the energy to withstand fast weight loss. It keeps you mentally, physically and psychologically strong during the weight loss journey.
L-Carnitine helps the body burn the stored fat and convert it into energy. It also improves brain function, focus and memory.
L-Glutamine improves metabolic, brain and heart health. It also prevents muscle degradation and enhances gastrointestinal health and the immune system. It helps your body to heal gastrointestinal ulcers fast.
L-Arginine enhances insulin release. In return, this helps to control hunger pangs, blood sugar levels, and fat storage in the body.
Niacin helps to reduce LDL (bad cholesterol) amounts in the body and increase the levels of good cholesterol in the body. It also helps to turn the food we eat into energy and keep the gut, nerve system and skin healthy.
Maca helps to fight free radicals and slows down the aging process. It helps to boost energy levels, especially when you are actively exercising.
Pygeum Africanum helps to fight free radicals and prevent oxidative stress and pain from inflammation. It also improves urinary functions and reduces the chances of prostate cancer.
Beta-Alanine increases energy production in the cells, boosts the immune system, and slows the aging process. It also increases the energy consumption in the cells, which in turn increases the rate of metabolism.
Rhodiola lowers sugar and starch cravings and helps the body burn fat faster. Astragalus helps to lower blood pressure, treat diabetes, support the immune system, and protect the liver from infections.
How Grandview Ultra-diet drops work
Grandview Ultra-diet drops are preferred because they are easily absorbed into the body compared to capsules. This means more and faster benefits.
With the help of African Mango, these drops speed up the metabolism while still suppressing the appetite.
When combined, the ingredients mentioned above help increase leptin levels, which raises your energy needs. This prompts the body to burn the stored fats and lose weight.
Appetite suppression also means you don't add any unnecessary calories by over-eating, thus speeding up your weight loss journey.
Pros
Cons
It is a good appetite suppressant to prevent the consumption of calories
Some people can take longer than a week to starts seeing results
It promotes your heart and circulatory health
It will help you reduce your snacking intervals
Can help you lose more than 1 pound a day
Where to buy and the price
Order this supplement on the Grand View Natural Body Care website. One bottle of 60ML (120 servings) costs $18.95, after a discount of 16 percent.
Every order is covered by a money back guarantee of 60 days. Shipping in the USA is free, but fees apply when ordering from other parts of the world.
Wrapping Up and Recommendation
After looking at the four HCG diet drops we have presented here, there is every reason to choose the Nutravit Diet Drops.
Everything, including the diet plan and the pricing is straight to the point, unlike the Triumph Diet Drops, which come in kits, and a lot of confusing information!
Besides, Nutravit Labs has not used HCG hormone in this product. It is also GMO and gluten-free. All the information that you might need about your HCG weight loss drops is available.
The website is easy to find, and even when you buy, the customer support team is always on the stand by to offer any required assistance.
The 60-day money back guarantee is also a good deal. They allow you to return all containers, opened and unopened for a full refund, within 60 days.
