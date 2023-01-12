The year 2022 was full of glamorous sports events, which people have been looking forward to for some time. Since the world has had a bit of a setback over the past couple of years, it’s safe to say that big sports events are finally happening again. If you thought last year was a blast, wait till you see what 2023 holds for you. Read below and have a peek into the calendar of major sports events in 2023 and the world of betting surrounding it.
2023 will be an important year for sports bettors
The world of online gambling is vast. Enthusiastic gamblers visit the best online casinos to test their luck, and the most avid bettors visit the best betting sites and follow the latest news on the teams and players they wish to bet on, similarly, to test their luck.
Ultimately, people enjoy sports in different ways. Some need to watch the tournaments live, others through streaming, some practice sports themselves, and the aforementioned group enjoys betting on sports the most. A crucial step for all bettors to take is to figure out which bookmakers to choose for sports betting. There are several comparison sites for bookmakers, so make sure you research them online before you dive into the betting world. And another crucial step for sports bettors to take is to get to know the dates of the upcoming sports events. The section below will help with that.
The sports calendar of 2023
Now, it’s time for the lineup of major sports tournaments of 2023 so that those who wish to bet on their favorite matches can get the most out of it. Are you ready?
Throughout the whole year, something is always going on in the world of sports, in just about any genre. In February it’s once again time for the annual Super Bowl. This famous NHL(National Football League) tournament takes place on Sunday the 12th of February.
Next in line is the FIFA World Cup. From February 6th till the 12th, the FIFA Club World Cup will run. This annual event will be held in the US.
And in March, the World Baseball Classic will be held in three countries, Japan, Taiwan, and the US. This important event was canceled in 2021, so the buildup of excitement is grand. World Baseball Classic happens from March the 8th-21st.
The sports calendar of 2023
The long list of major sports events in 2023, dates
And now, let’s go over a list of the major sports events that will take place this year, with dates, to give you an overview of what you should jot down and add to your calendar.
· UEFA Champions League Final(June 10th, Istanbul, Turkey)
· AFC Asia Cup(June 16th – July 16th, Qatar)
· US Open(August 28th – September 10th, New York, USA)
· NBA Finals(June 1st – 18th, North West England)
· Women’s World Cup(July 20th – August 20th, Australia, and New Zealand)
· Wimbledon(July 3rd. -6th, London, England)
· FIFA U-17 World Cup(November 10th – December 2nd, Peru)
There are many other tournaments happening this year, in other sports genres too. To find them too, just try searching for sports calendars online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.