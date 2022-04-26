Going from a game with no goals, to a game with 10 goals, to a game that didn’t happen due to the weather, showed the extremes that the Somerset girls soccer team experienced last week.
With those results, the Spartans maintain their position at the top of the Middle Border Conference standings. They are the final unbeaten MBC team with a 3-0 record.
Last week’s loss came on Tuesday at New Richmond by a score of 2-0. New Richmond scored in the game’s fourth minute and the score remained 1-0 until the Tigers scored with 32 seconds left in the game. Both of New Richmond’s goals were scored by senior Hattie Harrold.
Somerset coach Ryan Vang said his team was excited to renew its rivalry with New Richmond, though the Tigers have moved from the MBC this season to the Big Rivers Conference. He said the Spartans used an extremely defensive game plan, out of respect for the Tigers’ quick-strike attack that they saw in past seasons. Vang said he was pleased with how the Spartans performed, in spite of the loss.
On Thursday, the Spartans played at home against St. Croix Central, winning 10-0. This is Central’s second year as a varsity program. The Spartans went into the game knowing they’d be favored. The coaches used the game as a chance to experiment, putting players in positions they don’t usually play, in case they are needed there due to injuries later in the season.
Somerset’s vast edge in experience showed as the Spartans rolled up goals. Julia Rybacki led the charge with four goals. Rachel Webb and Paige Soderstrom tallied twice. Soderstrom is usually part of the Spartans’ defense, but she got the chance to play in an offensive position in this game. Erin Huerta and Brielle Harris each scored once for the Spartans.
The Spartans were scheduled to host Hayward on Friday. The decision was made, because of the impending weather, to postpone the game. It is scheduled to be made up on Monday, May 2.
This week, after visiting Osceola Monday night the Spartans will host the always-tough team from Eau Claire Regis on Thursday.
