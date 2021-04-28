New Richmond scored three times in the bottom of the fifth inning, then fended off an Altoona rally in the top of the sixth to post a 5-4 victory over the Railroaders in the season opener for both teams Tuesday, April 27, at Citizen Field.
Tied 1-1 in the fifth, Reece Atzmiller delivered a go-ahead single and Charlie Thibodeau and Mason Erickson drew back-to-back, bases-loaded walks to extend the Tiger lead to 4-1.
Altoona plated a pair of runs in the top of the sixth but Brady Cunningham induced an inning-ending groundout with runners on second and third to end the threat.
Erickson doubled, singled and had an RBI walk in the game and Jackson Altena had two hits, including an RBI single in the third inning for the first run of the game, while Thibodeau earned the pitching victory in relief, throwing 2 ⅓-inning and allowing two earned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and six walks.
James Schutte started on the mound and worked three scoreless innings with four strikeouts while Cunningham pitched the final inning-and-a-third to earn the save.
The Tigers return to action at home Friday, April 30, at 5 p.m. against Ellsworth.
