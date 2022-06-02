Hudson pitcher Ben Berkhof struck out eight while allowing just two hits and the Raider offense scored in every inning in a 10-0 five-inning victory over Marshfield in a WIAA Division 1 regional final Thursday, May 1, at Grandview Park.
Berkhof didn’t walk a batter in the five-inning victory while 11 different Raiders had at least one hit and seven drove in runs to send the fourth-seeded Raiders to the sectional round where they will face top-seeded Eau Claire North in a semifinal game Tuesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. in Eau Claire.
The Raiders scored single runs in the first, third and fifth innings against Marshfield while getting four in the second and three in the fourth. Hudson totalled 12 hits in the win with Wylie Baumer singling twice and Brennan DuCharme lacing a triple. Baumer, Brennan DuCharme, Braden DuCharme, Jake Busson, Owen Weadge, Hunter Carlson, Kyler Hove, Ben Land, Will Haverly and Quin Tretsven all drove in a run, with Haverly’s single in the bottom of the fifth ending the game ending the game by virtue of the 10-run mercy rule.
