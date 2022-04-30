Hudson baseball coach Brent Blegen said it must have been great to be a fan at the Raiders’ two-game series with River Falls last week.
Two back-and-forth games between the longtime rivais, both decided by one run, with Hudson getting game-ending strikeouts to win both– 5-4 with the tying run at third Tuesday in River Falls and 6-5 with the tying run at the plate Thursday in Hudson.
“I was thinking the last inning,” Blegen said after Thursday’s win. “I mean it’s great to be a coach, and I get excited for these kids. But I feel like at both of these games it would have been fun to be a fan. Back and forth, two good teams battling, rivals– all that stuff that fans get into.”
The sweep gave Hudson the early-season edge over River Falls in the Big Rivers Conference standings, bumping the Raiders to 3-1 in league play behind 6-1 Eau Claire North. River Falls is just a game behind the Raiders at 2-2 heading into a busy month of makeup games for both teams. The Raiders are 9-1 overall while the Cats are 6-3.
Wildcat coach Ryan Bishop said it doesn’t matter what the records are when River Falls and Hudson play each other.
“Pretty much in every sport, there’s usually going to be really good competition and the emotions and all the good things that come with that, which makes it a lot of fun,” he said. “I just hope that you're on the right side of a couple breaks and you create some breaks for yourself. And I don't think we created enough offensively for ourselves when we had some opportunities tonight.”
Hudson didn’t make it easy for itself Thursday night. The Raiders committed just as many errors as they scored runs– six. But the Wildcats left seven runners on base, including the bases loaded in the fourth when Raider pitcher Ben Berkhof got two straight strikeouts to end the inning.
River Falls did get a run in the inning on an RBI single by Teddy Norman to take a 4-3 lead, but Kyler Hove led off the bottom of the fourth with a home run for Hudson to tie the score and the Raiders took a 5-4 lead later in the inning when Eli Ramthun singled, stole second and scored on a two-out single to right by Wylie Baumer.
The Wildcats tied it up without a hit in the top of the fifth when two walks, a fielder’s choice and a Raider error allowed pinch runner Brayden Engstrom to score. But Ramthun and Baumer struck again for the go-ahead run in the sixth when Ramthun doubled and scored on another Baumer single to right.
Logan VonBerge, who took over for Berkhof in the fifth, retired the Wildcats in order in the top of the seventh, striking out the final two batters, to give the Raiders the 6-5 win.
“That's what we're gonna get when we play River Falls,” Blegen said. “Both teams want to beat each other so badly and neither team wants to give up. We had too many errors tonight, but we just kept battling. And they came out there ready to go too and were fired up the whole game. It was fun.”
Baumer finished with three hits and two RBI in the win while Baumer, Ramthun, Jake Busson and Brennan DuCharme each had a double. Berkhof struck out nine over the first four innings while allowing one earned run on three hits while VonBerge was credited with the win, striking out five and allowing one hit over the final three innings.
Jack Gehl had a double and scored for River Falls while Norman, Michael Shurman and Elijah Baker each drove in a run. Eli Condon went the distance on the mound, allowing five earned runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Thursday’s Raider win came two nights after they scored three runs in the final two innings, then held off a River Falls comeback attempt in the bottom of the seventh, to earn a 5-4 victory at First National Bank of River Falls Field.
The Wildcats trailed 5-2 and were down to their final out when Schurman doubled to send his brother Jeffrey Schurman, who had singled earlier in the inning, to third. Jeffrey Schurman scored on a single by Ragan Pinnow to make it a 5-3 game and back-to-back walks to Ryan Langer and Gehl forced in Michael Schurman to make it 5-4, before Hudson reliever Bradyn Bezanson got a strikeout with the bases loaded to end the game.
Owen Weadge held the Cats to just four hits through the first six innings. but one of them was a two-run homer to Baker in the bottom of the second that gave the Cats a 2-1 lead.
Hudson tied it in the top of the third on an RBI single by Hunter Carlson, and went up 3-2 in the sixth on a run-scoring single by Baumer.
The Raiders gave themselves some breathing room in the top of the seventh when Ramthun and Braden DuCharme each drove in a run to extend their lead to 5-2, and those runs proved pivotal when the Wildcats rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Braden DuCharme had three hits for Hudson, including a double, and Baumer and Carlson had two hits each while Hove doubled.
Weadge earned the win on the mound, allowing four earned runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in 6 ⅔-innings of work before Bezanson walked two and struck out one to earn the save.
River Falls’ starter Keenan Mork went five innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. Gehl pitched the final two innings and was tagged with the loss after giving up two earned runs on five hits with two walks and a strikeout.
Bishop tipped his hat to the Raiders, and hopes the Wildcats will see them again in the postseason.
“They’ve got a loaded roster,” he said. “They’ve got loaded arms and they're a really good team. You’ve got to play really, really well against them and you can't miss opportunities.
“It was a fun, competitive week,” he added. “But unfortunately we came out on the short end, and maybe that adds a little fuel to the fire for moving forward.”
